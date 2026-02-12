Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) soars 10% following Visa-backed card deal 

Pudgy Penguins has surged nearly 10% in the past 2 hours after the firm integrated with Visa and KAST on Thursday to launch the Pengu Card. At the time of publication, Pudgy Penguins is trading at $0.006403, up 8.8% in the past 24 hours.

Pudgy Penguins has dropped 9% in the last 7 days and more than 46.5% in the last 30 days prior to the partnership announcement. The firm’s initiative shows that it’s expanding beyond the cryptocurrency sector into retail traditional finance.

Pengu Card offers up to 12% rewards

Today, Pengu enters the world of consumer finance. Introducing the Pengu Card on @Visa, in collaboration with @KASTxyz. Sign up for the waitlist below to secure your very own Pengu Card. pic.twitter.com/Kdj5lNmMOw — Pudgy Penguins (@pudgypenguins) February 11, 2026

Pudgy Penguins said on Wednesday that users can access the Pengu Card in advance via a waitlist. The Visa Debit Card will be accepted globally, targeting more than 150 million merchants.

The firm revealed that the card will offer users up to 12% rewards and up to 7% yield. The card will also enable users to directly pay with stablecoins or cryptocurrencies. Pengu Penguins said the initiative aims to enable seamless circulation of virtual assets in daily financial activities.

The financial firm released the card in three tiers: Standard Card, Black Card, and Gold Card. Pengu Penguins revealed that the Standard Card offers 6%, while the Premium and Gold Cards offer up to 8% and 12%, respectively.

Pengu Penguins added that it will offer users on the waitlist a unique referral code to invite friends to participate. Users will also receive a Black Card once they get a higher ranking on the leaderboard. The waitlist will open a few weeks before the virtual card launch.

The firm will also offer the top 10 referrers on the waitlist leaderboard a free Premium Pengu Card. The referral program will rank users by total successful referrals, with the final leaderboard confirmed before launch.

KAST also revealed that users will require a verified KAST account to receive and use the Pengu Card. The Pengu card will be accepted in more than 170 countries where Visa is accepted.

Pengu Penguins said it will first launch the card as a virtual card, enabling users to use it online with digital wallets. The firm confirmed that it will release a physical card later and will offer waitlist members early updates on the release. Pengu Penguins and KAST have also arranged a party in Hong Kong to celebrate the project, with the firm promising attendees an early access code and exclusive merch.

Pudgy Penguins hosts a three-day Valentine’s pop-up event

The firm is also planning to host the Pudgy Petals for Valentine’s Day pop-up event, signifying its efforts to build cultural relevance. The firm said the three-day event in New York City will feature major retailers and integrate with physical products in the Pudgy World metaverse. Pudgy Penguins will offer the Pudgy Penguins Plush Bouquet ($49.99), featuring plush characters and soft textures as an alternative to traditional flowers.

“The Plushie Bouquet marked our first Valentine’s Day expression. The item is intentionally positioned as a long-lasting symbol of companionship designed to be kept and revisited rather than disregarded after a few days like traditional flowers or candy.”

-Steve Starobinsky, Director of Business Development at Pudgy Penguins.

Starobinsky also revealed that the firm is aiming to expand the pop-up event globally in 2027. Pudgy Penguins began as an internet-native phenomenon and NFT project after Canary Capital filed for an S-1 form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission in March 2025 to list a fund tracking PENGU.

Cryptopolitan previously reported that the SEC has extended its review of a Pengu ETF proposal filed by Grayscale and T. Rowe Price. The ETFs will be the first funds to include both the PENGU token and Pudgy Penguins NFTs once approved. The firm also revealed that the ETF will hold Solana and Ethereum to allow the sale and purchase of the included assets.