Pudgy Penguins’ PENGU extends rally to monthly high

PENGU, a coin tied to the Pudgy Penguins NFT brand, surged over the past day as traders grew more confident that the rally can continue, extending a run powered by retail attention and a new mobile game.

The meme token traded near $0.0384 on Thursday, and forecasts on the Myriad markets platform now lean toward extending its push by 34% to $0.05.

CoinGecko figures show PENGU up 15.6% in 24 hours to $0.0384 after gaining 10.2% across the last week. The token still sits 45% below its record, reaching $0.06 in December 2024. Traders are looking towards a 67% probability that PENGU tags $0.05 before sliding to $0.02, rising from 57% on Wednesday.

Momentum picked up after PENGU appeared in the newest earnings statement released by Bullish, the cryptocurrency exchange. The filing pointed to Pudgy Penguins’ toy line sold at Walmart, the recent debut of the Pudgy Party smartphone game, and described the penguin brand as a “mascot of crypto.”

“The Pudgy Penguins profile picture has become a crypto phenomenon and [is] used by Solana, VanEck, Bitwise, Tom Lee, Mike Novogratz, Coinbase, and many other prominent crypto companies and personalities,” the report stated.

Mixed signals for PENGU and Pudgy Penguins

On Myriad, participants view approval of a PENGU exchange-traded fund before October as highly unlikely. They think that there’s only an 8.4% chance. That reading is far below the 44.7% level seen at the end of July, when optimism for ETFs was high.

Still, predictors see a roughly even split, a 46.7% chance that some NYSE-listed firm adds a Pudgy Penguins NFT to its corporate treasury in 2025.

At the same time, CoinGecko shows the Pudgy Penguins Ethereum NFT floor holding mostly steady for weeks and climbing 5.1% in the last two weeks. The floor is about $48,000 at recent prices.

Trading picked up in the last 24 hours, with sales up 145.5% and volume higher by 152%.

Pudgy Party crosses 500k downloads

Pudgy Party has crossed 500,000 downloads within 2 weeks of launch. Players appreciate the fact that the game contains blockchain elements without hindering gameplay in any way.

“It has just the right am [amount] of Web3 and doesn’t force you to buy tokens or NFTs from the start,” renowned gamer Spike wrote on X. “I’ve played 300+ Web3 games and it’s safe to say @PlayPudgyParty is nothing short of a masterpiece.”

I’ve played 300+ Web3 games and it’s safe to say @PlayPudgyParty is nothing short of a masterpiece. Let me be clear, this isn’t a shill. I don’t hold bags, I’m not biased, and this isn’t sponsored. The team perfectly incorporated the Pudgy IP in a fun and creative way. The core… pic.twitter.com/r7GVLiIqO3 — Spike 💫 (@SpikeCollects) August 30, 2025

Several gaming firms and blockchain have recently informed Magazine that bringing mainstream gamers into Web3 works best when the underlying tech stays “invisible.” The project’s verified X account said it has exceeded 500,000 installs on the Google Play and Apple App Store since the August 29 launch.

Jointly created by Mythical Games and Pudgy Penguins, the multiplayer mobile release integrates Pudgy Penguin characters into quick mini-games and layers in selected Web3 features such as item trading and ownership through the marketplace on the Mythical Platform.

