Promontory Technologies Goes Live for External/LP Investors

Promontory Technologies is excited to announce the launch of its Promontory Alpha Fund, a quantitative, systematic, multi-strategy approach to trade liquid listed digital (“crypto”) assets. The fund is designed to be market-neutral and avoid deep drawdowns, offering both a BVI vehicle for non-US investors and a Delaware LP for US investors.

Promontory’s CEO, Jackson Fu, was a day-one co-founder of the highly successful Qilin Investment, a top-rated quant hedge fund manager based in Shanghai. Since its launch in 2016, Qilin has managed USD $5-7 billion in AUM with excellent risk-adjusted performance, earning it the nickname “The DE Shaw of Asia”. The Promontory team includes several key members from Qilin and brings a strong pedigree in the quant systematic trading space to the crypto markets.

Notably, the new fund has attracted capital from investors such as prominent Asian family offices and billionaire entrepreneurs, which the team hopes will underscore confidence in Promontory’s approach and team.

Joining Jackson at Promontory from Qilin, are CIO Robin Liu, and several top quants and developers. Robin previously managed a USD $100 million (5,000 BTC) quant crypto strategy at Amber Group. The Promontory team, now 15 strong, includes seasoned professionals from BlackRock, Brevan Howard, Deutsche Bank, Morgan Stanley, OKX, Huobi, Gate, and WorldQuant.

Promontory’s strategy uses advanced quantitative techniques, data science, AI, machine learning, and risk modeling to identify uncorrelated alpha in liquid digital assets. By diversifying capital and risk across a broad mix of sub-strategies and factors, the strategy achieves strong diversification and multiple sources of alpha. The team has adapted and honed their models and algorithms over several years to work successfully in the crypto space and has been trading these models in the crypto markets.

Jackson commented, “We are thrilled to launch our external co-mingled fund vehicle. Our key value proposition lies in our ability to outperform traditional hedge funds by capitalizing on crypto’s high volatility and inefficiencies, all while avoiding the significant volatility and drawdowns of the underlying crypto assets through highly structured and repeatable trading processes and algorithms.”

The strategy is offered in USD, BTC, and ETH share classes and provides separately managed accounts.

For more information on Promontory Technologies and the Promontory Alpha Fund, users can contact [email protected] or visit www.promotechfi.com and their LinkedIn company page.

About Promontory Technologies

Promontory Technologies is the premier digital asset management firm dedicated to serving family offices, institutions, and high net worth individuals. Promontory provides digital asset exposure, risk management and diversification through a quantitative systematic hedge fund, venture capital, market making and OTC services.

The firm is helmed by a team of seasoned executives who have successfully managed a quantitative hedge fund with over US$7 billion in AUM in the traditional securities markets, as well as a crypto quantitative hedge fund with over US$200 million in AUM.

