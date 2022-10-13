Primex Finance Launches Its Beta Version, Letting Users Experience Its Cross-DEX Trading Features

Kyiv, Ukraine, 13th October, 2022, Chainwire

Primex Finance , the first-ever cross-chain prime brokerage protocol, launches the Primex Beta on the Ethereum Goerli testnet. The Beta version allows users to experiment with the protocol’s cross-DEX spot margin trading. With the Beta launch, Primex also introduces the new Referral Program for early users, offering benefits to early registrants and referral-based rewards.

DeFi holds the potential to financially empower investors and traders in ways that were previously unimaginable in the traditional financial world. Despite that, most of the existing DEXs with margin trading features still use centralized trade execution mechanisms and feature a limited number of assets available for margin trading as derivatives.

Primex decentralizes the trade-execution mechanism to enable a wider variety of actions on DEXs. Instead of centralized order books, all automated trade executions on Primex are carried out by a network of Keepers. Consequently, decentralization can be maintained throughout the entire trading process, from creating an order to closing the position.

The Beta version of Primex’s protocol introduces key features, such as:

Primex Traders will now be able to use different types of orders—stop loss, take profit, and limit orders—for non-leveraged spot trades in a decentralized manner, facilitating the trade of cryptocurrency pairs without leverage. Primex Splitter: A new mechanism that functions as an aggregation solution that splits up swaps across multiple DEXs and helps users make their trades more efficiently by reducing slippage and finding the best swap rates, without any additional fees.

In addition to the new mechanisms introduced with Primex Beta, the Referral Program offers rewards in exchange for inviting new users to the platform. Connections and referral contributions are automatically tracked utilizing smart contracts to store the data transparently on-chain. Furthermore, the Early User Program grants participation in private challenges for a chance to earn exclusive prizes and access to the Primex private Discord channels. Ultimately, early users can also participate in the Ambassador Program to earn exclusive ambassador-only rewards.

“We are right on track to fulfilling our mission of defragmenting the DeFi markets via the new prime brokerage protocol that offers users open access to a truly decentralized spot margin trading experience across numerous DEXs and blockchains,” says Vlad Kostanda, Co-Founder and CEO of Primex. ”This new upgrade will enhance how the protocol works while bringing our team one step closer to Primex’s mainnet launch.”

About Primex Finance

Ukrainian-led Primex Finance is the cross-chain prime brokerage liquidity protocol for cross-DEX margin trading with trader scoring mechanisms. Lenders will have the flexibility to manage their risks and return by providing liquidity to a variety of risk buckets, subsets of liquidity pools that regulate trader risk strategies. For more information visit https://primex.finance/, or visit the Primex blog.

