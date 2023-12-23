Bitcoin (BTC) $43063 +0.21%
Presidential Candidates Urged to Address the Impact of AI in Upcoming Term

2 mins read
Candidates

Contents
1. The urgency of addressing AI
2. AI’s far-reaching impact
3. AI’s potential in medicine
4. Opportunity for a transformative campaign message
TLDR

    • Presidential candidates urged to address the impact of AI on the nation.

    • AI’s exponential growth demands attention from political leaders.

    • AI’s potential to revolutionize medicine presents a compelling campaign opportunity.

As the United States prepares for its next presidential election, computer scientists and experts in the field of artificial intelligence (AI) are calling on the candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, to prioritize discussions on AI and its impending impact on the nation. Despite the urgency of the matter, little has been heard from either candidate regarding their stance on AI and their plans to navigate the transformative changes it will bring during the next presidential term.

The urgency of addressing AI

The AI landscape is evolving rapidly, and the next president will face the challenge of managing its exponential growth and influence across various sectors. While President Biden took an initial step by signing guidelines for AI, both he and former President Trump have remained relatively quiet about the profound impact of AI on the nation.

The political class, including Congress, has largely overlooked the impending AI tsunami. Congressional AI caucuses have focused on minor AI-related issues, such as its role in political advertising while failing to address the broader implications of AI’s rise.

AI’s far-reaching impact

Experts from universities, government agencies, and AI companies emphasize that AI will reshape employment across sectors that rely on language-based tasks. From journalism to legal drafting, customer service, and fast food ordering, the influence of AI will extend far beyond what many currently anticipate. It is crucial to distinguish AI from traditional automation, as AI, in its early forms, may not create jobs but instead replace them.

AI’s potential in medicine

One area poised for significant advancement due to AI is medicine. Omar Hatamleh, chief adviser on artificial intelligence and innovation at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center, underscores that AI’s growth is exponential, challenging conventional linear thinking. AI has the potential to revolutionize medical research, offering the promise of extended lifespans. Hatamleh suggests that a child born today may live up to 120 years, a compelling message for any presidential campaign.

Opportunity for a transformative campaign message

Presidential candidates have a unique opportunity to harness the positive potential of AI for their campaigns. Imagine an inaugural address that envisions AI research as the key to conquering diseases such as cancer, Alzheimer’s, sickle cell anemia, and Parkinson’s. AI researchers believe this breakthrough is within reach, and candidates can position themselves as champions of this groundbreaking progress.

As the United States prepares to elect its next president, the transformative impact of artificial intelligence looms large. Both candidates, Joe Biden and Donald Trump, are urged to address the surge in AI and its far-reaching implications during their upcoming term. AI is set to reshape various industries, and its potential to advance medical research and extend human life is a compelling campaign message waiting to be embraced. The presidential candidates and the political class must acknowledge and prioritize the discussion of AI’s role in shaping the nation’s future.

