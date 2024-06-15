President Tinubu meets FBI director; Is it about Binance executives?

Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu called for stronger collaboration to counter cybercrime and terrorism meeting with FBI Director Christopher Wray in Abuja. The crypto community speculates the meeting may have influenced the case against the Binance executives.

The Nigerian presidency posted the details of the meeting on X, highlighting how the two countries should work together to combat cybercrime and terrorism. The meeting was attended by several Nigerian security law enforcement agencies, including the National Security Adviser, Mallam Nuhu Ribadu, Inspector-General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, Director-General of the Department of States Services (DSS), and Yusuf Magaji Bichi, the Chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA).

Brigadier-General Mohamed Buba Marwa (Rtd), Chief of Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA), Major-General Emmanuel Undiandeye, Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Olanipekun Olukoyede, and the National Coordinator of the National Counter Terrorism Center (NCTC), Major-General Adamu Laka were also in attendance.

President Tinubu discusses relationships with the US

President Tinubu Meets FBI Director, Calls for Stronger Collaboration to Fight Cybercrime and Terrorism pic.twitter.com/yhnjl2r0GQ — Presidency Nigeria (@NGRPresident) June 14, 2024

President Tinubu encouraged further collaborations between the U.S. law enforcement agency, the FBI, and Nigerian security agencies. He pointed out that no single country can fight financial crimes in isolation. The Nigerian president called on the United States government to strengthen relationships with developing countries to assist in fighting cybercrime. According to the president, the United States can help with knowledge transfer and technology to counter complex international crimes.

President Tinubu appreciated the FBI Director’s presence. He mentioned that Director Wray and his team’s presence shows their commitment to fighting financial crimes and terrorism. In his speech, President Tinubu acknowledged the two countries’ efforts in eliminating crimes locally and globally.

The president also stressed Nigeria’s position in the West African region as a leader in fighting economic and other related crimes. The president said,

“We cannot achieve this important feat of eliminating crimes without collaboration. Incidentally, as the Chairman of ECOWAS, Nigeria is also collaborating with other West African countries to fight economic and other related crimes.”

President Tinubu also doubled down on the country’s mission to eradicate poverty through education. He mentioned that his administration will continue to prioritize education. According to President Tinubu, education is a tool to eradicate poverty and reduce crime rates.

Nigeria drops charges on Binance Executives

Some charges against Binance exec and former IRS crypto crime investigator Tigran Gambaryan were dropped today in Nigeria. He's still in jail, still sick, still facing charges from another agency, Nigeria's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission. Press release from his family: pic.twitter.com/eY2TLyFmfL — Andy Greenberg (@agreenberg at the other places) (@a_greenberg) June 14, 2024

Following FBI Director Wray’s visit, the Nigerian authorities have reportedly dropped charges against Binance executives. The two Binance executives, Gambaryan and Anjarwalla, have been removed as defendants in the tax evasion case. Interestingly, Nigeria’s Federal Inland Revenue Service still maintains the case with the Binance crypto exchange platform.

The two Binance executives will face different money laundering charges. Judge Emeka made the decision after Binance, the crypto exchange platform, appointed a Nigerian representative, Ayodele Omotilewa. The online community has reacted to these incidents, saying Director Wray’s visit may have something to do with the Binance executives’ dropped charges.

These developments come at a time when the Nigerian government has been under pressure to release the detained Binance executive. There have been claims of mistreatment and illness of the detainee in the past.

Despite the charges being dropped, Tigran Gambaryan, the Binance executive and former IRS crypto crimes investigator, is still in custody. Reports show that Gambaryan’s lawyers are pushing for his release, claiming the courts proved he was not a decision-maker at Binance. His lawyers claim the Binance executive can be released as Binance continues to resolve matters with the Nigerian government.

The American citizen, Tigran Gambaryan, has been held by the Nigerian authorities since February 2024. His counterpart, British-Kenyan citizen Anjarwalla, fled the country in March.

