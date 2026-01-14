Prediction markets smash daily records as Kalshi claims 66.4% share of $700M volume.

The daily volume of prediction markets reached an all-time high on January 12, surpassing $700 million. Of this, Kalshi dominated the market with a 66.4% total market share, contributing a record-breaking $466 million in single-day volume.

Polymarket and Opinion followed, each accounting for 14.3% of the total prediction market volume, translating to $100.04 million and $100 million, respectively. Predict Fun followed with a 2.6% share ($18.04 million), while Probable captured 2.0% ($13.90 million). SX Bet trailed the field, contributing just 0.3% of daily volume at $ 1.88 million.

Other prediction markets, such as Limitless Exchange, Football.Fun, and PancakeSwap prediction reported low single-day volume below a million. Limitless Exchange, Football.Fun, and PancakeSwap prediction reported $641.42k, $444.69k, and $401.83k, respectively.

Kalshi dominates the sports betting and prediction market Volume

Sports markets have become a significant factor in Kalshi’s growth. Kalshi users traded contracts on NFL, NBA, College Football Playoff, and NHL results last weekend. Kalshi broke volume records on both Saturday and Sunday, according to data from the prediction market.

Kalshi’s betting volume on Saturday reached $455 million, while on Sunday, it surpassed $466 million.

Sports made up 94% of betting volume on Sunday and over 90% on Saturday. NFL Games recorded the highest percentage of 28.2%. NBA Games followed with 11.8%. Multi-Sport Parlays took third place with a 10.8% win rate. NFL Same Game Parlays recorded a 6.7% win rate, while NFL Spreads hit 6.0%.

As of January 12, Dune analytics show that Kalshi dominates the prediction markets, with an Open Interest of $314.08 million, a 41.1% locked-in value across 10k active contracts. According to the analytics platform, Kalshi reached 2.10 million trades and a notional of $383 million.



Polymarket trailed closely behind with $289.33 million, a 37.8% increase, while Opinion came in third with $131.03 million, representing a 17.1% increase, indicating a sharp decline following the top two venues.

Smaller prediction market platforms trailed far behind, with Predict Fun at $22.28 million and Football. Fun at $5.85 million, while niche players such as Myriad Markets, SX Bet, and Limitless Exchange each held an Open Interest of under $1 million.

Kalshi launches Combos feature, boosting daily trading volume

As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, Kalshi began 2026 with approximately $291 million in daily notional volume on January 1, nearly double the $147 million recorded on December 1, 2025, indicating ongoing progress.

According to figures released on X, Kalshi processed a total notional volume of $23.8 billion in 2025, representing an increase of more than 1,100% year-over-year, following an incredible start.

The platform processed 97 million transactions in 2025, representing a 1,680% increase from 2024. On December 21, 2025, it reached its peak activity, with a daily notional volume of $381.7 million and 1.5 million transactions.

The report stated that December turned out to be Kalshi’s best month, with $6.38 billion in notional volume as platform activity was dominated by sports betting. The volume in the last week of December alone was over $1.7 billion.

In a separate report, Cryptopolitan reported that Kalshi introduced Combos, a feature that allows customers to combine multiple event outcomes into a single parlay-style contract.

According to Tarek Mansour, co-founder and CEO of Kalshi, who announced the entire launch on social media, Combos processed over $100 million in volume in its first week.

In a LinkedIn post, he clarified that “better pricing” is the reason Combos is gaining popularity so quickly.

According to Mansour, “In traditional financial markets, traders bundle multi-leg options instead of buying separately to get better prices. Combos offer the same price improvement. And like with all our other markets, there is no house: when you submit a Combo, traders compete in the open market to take the other side.”

The report disclosed that the launch coincided with the platform’s daily volume record of almost $340 million and its 50% app growth in November alone

