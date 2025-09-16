Polymarket stirs token launch speculation following recent SEC filing.

Polymarket has filed a form with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission showing that other warrants were offered in its latest financing round. The filing’s warrants typically refer to tokens, which have sparked speculation for a Polymarket token launch.

According to the firm’s earlier SEC filings, Polymarket’s parent only reported equity and warrants. The company included options, warrants, or other rights to acquire another security, which typically suggests a potential token launch similar to what dYdX used before its token launch.

Polymarket prepares to launch in the U.S.

Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the @CFTC. Credit to the Commission and Staff for their impressive work. This process has been accomplished in record timing. Stay tuned https://t.co/NVziTixpqO — Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) September 3, 2025

Polymarket has yet to officially announce any token launch plans. The company raised $70 million in Series B funding last year, raising the belief that a token launch could be part of the platform’s future growth strategy.

Cryptopolitan reported that the blockchain-powered platform is also preparing for a fresh U.S. launch with a fresh funding round that could push its valuation to $10 billion. The new raise could value the company at $5 billion, more than double its $2 billion valuation in June.

In June, the crypto exchange also raised roughly $200 million in a round led by Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund. Its rival Kalshi is close to securing a $5 billion funding round after raising $185 million in June at a $2 billion valuation. Both platforms have also recorded declining activity in the previous month, with Kalshi registering $875 million in volume compared to Polymarket’s $1 billion.

The CFTC granted Polymarket the go-ahead to resume operations in the U.S. in early September after a three-year hiatus, following the purchase of the licensed derivatives exchange operator QCEX for $112 million in July. The agency revealed that it would not take enforcement action against QCX, LLC, or QC Clearing LLC regarding swap reporting and event contract record-keeping requirements.

The regulator fined Polymarket in 2022 for allegedly offering services without registration. The platform was accused of facilitating over-the-counter binary options trading. Polymarket announced the end of the Justice Department’s investigation in July, and the CFTC dropped all claims against the company.

Polymarket also partnered with Stockwits on Monday to embed real-time prediction markets directly into the Stockwits community. The initiative to launch prediction markets allow users to see real-time prices for earnings events, which also helps investors track consensus expectations.

Both companies plan to expand coverage from earnings to other corporate events. The initiative also aims to combine social discussions and predictive insights in one interface to shape how investors assess company performance.

Other companies like Crypto.com and Underdog plan to establish sports prediction markets in 16 U.S. states. Coinbase is also allegedly exploring its prediction platform. Elon Musk’s X platform also revealed its partnership with Polymarket as its official prediction partner.

Prediction markets have raised over $216 million across 11 deals in 2025 alone. They also raised around $80 million in 2024 and nearly $60 million in 2021.

Polymarket partners with Chainlink

.@Polymarket, the leading onchain prediction markets platform, has officially partnered with Chainlink to launch new 15-minute markets featuring near-instant settlement and industry-leading security.https://t.co/M5C1yRrBI5 Starting with asset pricing, the integration combines… pic.twitter.com/Dh7LQLmTdo — Chainlink (@chainlink) September 12, 2025

Polymarket partnered with Chainlink on September 12 to integrate its oracle network. The initiative will focus on enhancing the accuracy and speed of asset pricing resolutions. The collaboration will feature live on the Polygon mainnet, which is Polymarket’s default infrastructure, with plans to expand into other markets.

“Polymarket’s decision to integrate Chainlink’s proven oracle infrastructure is a pivotal milestone that greatly enhances how prediction markets are created and settled.” –Sergey Nazarov, Co-Founder of Chainlink.

Both companies are planning to expand the use of Chainlink to settle prediction markets involving more subjective questions. The initiative aims to reduce reliance on social voting mechanisms and minimize resolution risk.

Chainlink will include its Data Streams to provide low-latency, timestamped, and verifiable oracle reports. The firm will also include Chainlink Automation to allow automated on-chain settlements of markets.

