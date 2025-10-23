Polymarket integrates BNB deposits and withdrawals to expand user options

Polymarket launched BNB deposits and withdrawals on its platform on Wednesday. The initiative aims to enable BNB Chain users to participate in the world’s active prediction market directly on BSC (BNB Smart Chain).

BNB Chain announced that the integration with Polymarket will enable users to deposit BNB or stablecoins on BSC and begin trading instantly. The integration will also not require complex bridging or any manual transfers between BNB Chain and Polymarket.

Polymarket integrates other blockchains into its platform

BNB Chain 🤝 Polymarket@Polymarket now supports direct deposits from BNB Smart Chain, letting users trade on real-world events instantly with BNB or stablecoins. 🔗 https://t.co/o9b33LUHA5 More on the news 👇 pic.twitter.com/iMrhswfATx — BNB Chain (@BNBCHAIN) October 22, 2025

Polymarket acknowledged that the initiative showed the expansion of real-world utility for BNB Chain users. The firm confirmed that the integration of the deposit function provides BNB Chain users with direct access to its diverse markets and liquidity, allowing them to participate in on-chain predictions without leaving the BNB ecosystem.

The predictions platform confirmed that the launch focuses on new BNB-themed markets, including whether BNB reaches an all-time high by the end of the year, or if BNB hits $1,500 by the end of the year. Polymarket said the markets invite the community to express its views with real stakes. The firm argued that the price-based forecasts will offer live sentiment signals for the BNB ecosystem as liquidity grows.

Polymarket believes that the initiative opens new ground for builders and users alike. The firm argued that the integration connects BNB users to Polymarket’s market environment, helping BNB Chain continue to grow as the center of real-world utility and innovation.

The integration comes as Polymarket rolled out deposits and withdrawals via Hyperliquid on October 15. The firm stated that the initiative enables users to transfer funds between the two platforms, providing faster liquidity access for prediction market trading.

Polymarket acknowledged that Hyperliquid’s high-speed infrastructure, which handles about 100,000 orders per second, complements its on-chain betting. The company also said the integration will have no bridging delays and leverages Hyperliquid’s fee structure, which avoids high Polygon or Ethereum gas fees.

Earlier this month, Polymarket also enabled Bitcoin deposits and withdrawals. The initiative followed BTC’s surge to a fresh all-time high above $126,000. The predictions platform already supports deposits in a variety of tokens across Polygon, Ethereum, Binance Smart Chain, Arbitrum, and Solana.

On October 13, MetaMask also partnered with Polymarket to integrate the prediction market platform directly into its wallet app. Although the integration will launch later this year, it will enable MetaMask users to buy and sell shares in prediction markets directly within the self-custodial interface.

MetaMask announced that the integration will be available in most regions, including the U.S., the UK, Singapore, France, Thailand, Poland, Australia, Belgium, Taiwan, and Canada. The firm believes that the initiative supercharges Polymarket’s ecosystem, with Hyperliquid boosting on-ramp speed, while MetaMask’s over 30 million monthly users drive mainstream adoption.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman’s digital identity project, Worldcoin, also announced its integration into Polymarket on Tuesday. World stated that its users can download and access the new Mini App in countries where the prediction platform’s services are allowed.

The launch of the Mini App on World enables World App users to participate in prediction markets using two crypto assets, USDC and Worldcoin. World also said the eligibility of Worldcoin tokens is restricted based on geography, age, and other factors.

Prediction markets hit a new all-time high in trading volume

The integrations come as the trading volume on prediction markets surged to new all-time highs of $2 billion on Monday. According to data from Dune, Polymarket accounted for roughly 52.3% ($1 billion) of total volume, while its rival, Kalshi, recorded about 47% ($950 million). On-chain data also revealed that Kalshi has been outperforming its competitor for eight consecutive weeks.

Kalshi, the first federally regulated prediction market platform in the U.S., surpassed Polymarket in trading volume for the first time in August. The prediction platform also began beta testing its U.S. app earlier this month, in preparation for reentering the U.S. market.

