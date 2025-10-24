🔥 14 Days Free → Join Our Discord Trading Room GET ACCESS
Polymarket CMO Matthew Modabber confirms POLY token plans

Contents

1. Polymarket token hype builds
2. Kalshi’s trading volume outpaces Polymarket’s
In this post:

  • Polymarket CMO Matthew Modabber has confirmed plans to launch a native POLY token and an airdrop. 
  • Polymarket’s CMO stated that the company’s immediate focus remains on its US relaunch. 
  • Kalshi recorded trading volumes of $2.9 billion, while Polmarket recorded trading volumes of  $1.4 billion.

Polymarket CMO Matthew Modabber has confirmed plans to launch a native POLY token and an airdrop. In an interview, the CMO said the team aims to create a token with real utility and longevity.

Matthew Modabber said, “There will be a token, there will be an airdrop […] We could have launched a token whenever we wanted, and it’s just how thorough we want to be about it. We want it to be a token with true utility, longevity, and to be around forever, right? That’s what we expect from ourselves, and that’s what I think everyone in the space expects from us.”

Polymarket token hype builds

Initially, the potential release of the asset was hinted at by Polymarket founder Shane Coplan. This has led to Polymarket traders becoming increasingly strategic as expectations mount over a potential token launch.

As per recent reports, users on the popular prediction market platform have started refining their usage behavior in hopes of qualifying for an anticipated airdrop.

However, the timing of Polymarket’s token launch remains uncertain as prediction trackers see any token hopes delayed at least until 2026, with the probability of a token before the end of 2025 below 30%.

Additionally, the company’s immediate focus remains on its US relaunch. “There’s no need to rush a token when the US rollout comes first,” Modabber said. He added that the token will follow once the domestic platform is fully operational.

Kalshi’s trading volume outpaces Polymarket’s

At the same time, Polymarket is in talks to raise money at a valuation of up to $15 billion, as reported by Cryptopolitan. This comes after Intercontinental Exchange, the parent firm of the New York Stock Exchange, invested $2 billion in the company. That deal valued the company at $9 billion, which is more than the $1.2 billion it was worth after a $150 million round led by Founders Fund in June.

Additionally, Polymarket is expanding its reach beyond just cryptocurrency. It has teamed up with DraftKings to clear prediction markets and signed a multi-year license arrangement with the National Hockey League, which underscores its increasing mainstream presence.

Meanwhile, according to on-chain data, Kalshi remains ahead of Polymarket. Last month, Kalshi recorded trading volumes of $2.9 billion while Polmarket recorded trading volumes of $1.4 billion.

Institutional traders and retail players are attracted to Kalshi’s regulated status, as it is overseen by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), which contributes to its growth.

