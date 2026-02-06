🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
PolymarketUSDC

Polymarket becomes the most visited decentralized app in January

2 mins read
909812
Polymarket becomes the most visited decentralized app in January

Contents

1. Polymarket still ahead of Kalshi in site visits
2. Polymarket rises on small-scale bets in January
Share link:

In this post:

  • Polymarket logged 38.4M visits to its site in January, getting near the traffic of Robinhood.
  • The platform moved ahead of Kalshi based on diferse bets in the ‘other’ category.
  • Polymarket retains near-record open interest, transactions, and USDC flows.

Polymarket was the most visited decentralized app in January, almost catching up with the traffic on Robinhood. The app reached peak on-chain traffic as well, while expanding its mainstream presence. 

Polymarket was the most visited crypto-native app, logging both peak on-chain volumes and site ranking. The prediction app is almost catching up with Robinhood in popularity. The app’s founder, Shayne Coplan, marked the achievement. 

Polymarket was among the most popular on-chain use cases in January, as activity shifted to the most liquid markets. The app also posted peak USDC volumes, leading to a partnership with Circle for using the native stablecoin version. 

Polymarket still ahead of Kalshi in site visits

Polymarket is still ahead of Kalshi on several metrics, including nearly four times as much site visits. Most of the Polymarket traffic comes from the USA, after the app started offering prediction pairs. 

Polymarket is still drawing international traffic, but has complied with US regulations to offer its brand of probability trading. 

Multiple prediction apps are competing for the top spot. Polymarket has broadened its outreach on social media, while also encouraging smart betting. The platform gained an edge on Kalshi by allowing smart betting and not playing against ‘sharps’. The two apps are competing for user appeal with shopping vouchers and even a free grocery store. 

See also  MicroStrategy's Strategic Bitcoin Acquisitions Ahead of Potential Spot BTC ETF Approval

Most of the expansion in the past month came from retail predictions, totaling over $12B in trading volumes. Polymarket remains the leader in current events and politics predictions, with a big lead against Kalshi outside the sports predictions market.

Mobile usage picked up for Polymarket in the past three months, with gradual growth on all devices. Polymarket search volumes also moved ahead of Kalshi in the past three months. 

Polymarket rises on small-scale bets in January

Polymarket’s activity was driven by the most diverse prediction markets, categorized as ‘other’. 

Sports, politics, and crypto made up the bulk of activity. Top bets as of February 6 included sports events, the potential US strikes against Iran, as well as a short-term 15-minute market on the performance of BTC. 

Polymarket is growing based on highly active players making more than five predictions on average. The platform uses a mix of bots and organic activity, while being heavily promoted through copy-trading and influencers. 

Most of the active trading on Polymarket happens on contested issues, where the odds are between 40% and 60%. The other big subset is almost-resolved issues with a probability of 80% to 90%. Polymarket benefits from both high-visibility issues, as well as bot trading on niche markets or small-scale predictions. 

See also  Avalanche price analysis: AVAX returns to $100 support, can the bulls hold on?

Open interest on Polymarket has also expanded to a new peak, hovering around $411M. The current open interest is still below the November 2024 record, but remains sustainable and retains a rising trend.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan