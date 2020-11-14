DIA to integrate its feed into Polkadot

DIA would use an “off-chain worker” to allow access to its data feed

Popular DeFi ecosystem, Polkadot, is about to begin supporting the open source oracle platform, DIA. This announcement was made via a post on the 12th of November, 2020.

According to the announcement, DIA oracles integration into this ecosystem would lead to the development of the decentralized finance network system.

Polkadot is a DeFi ecosystem that is built to ensure scalability. It also focuses on how links between blockchains can be safe and secured.

This DeFi Protocol ecosystem was built by Gavin Wood in 2016. Gavin Wood is the former CTO of Ethereum. Since it was developed, Polkadot has made itself invaluable to the DeFi system through its ability to help solve challenges users face in the web3 technology.

Polkadot is on the path of revolutionizing the connections between computers on a global scale. The Protocol provides a solution that promotes efficiency.

Basically, what this ecosystem does is to take control from the internet monopolies and give users the control. Since users are those who generate the data.

How DIA will work on Polkadot

DIA has already started working on integrating its oracles into the Polkadot ecosystem. This integration marks DIA attempt to give more credence to transparency and an open-source data to dApps that may be based on this ecosystem.

DIA is expected to grant access of its data feeds to actors on the Substrate system. The oracle would be able to do this through the use of an “off-chain worker.”

Through the use of this off-chain worker, applications based on Polkadot would have no need to develop their a personal parachain logic again. This is because the node would give a direct and easy access to the DIA feeds.

The DIA’s off chain worker would be able to draw data directly from the DIA API and at the same time, transmit such data on-chain to the network.

DeFi applications on the ecosystem would be able to enjoy access to DIA feeds. This access would give the DeFi applications on the ecosystem room for more transparency. The feeds would also allow for the use of data that has been verified by the users.