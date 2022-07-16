Polkadot ecosystem represented in Paris during EthCC at ParisDot.comm event

Paris, France, 16th July, 2022, Chainwire

Coming off a strong media and community presence during AmsterDot in April, and Polkadot Decoded in June, another conference and workshop event that’s concentrated on the Polkadot community and ecosystem has been announced.

ParisDot.comm is a two-and-a-half-day long event taking place in the beautiful Arab World Institute. This venue has strong ties to technological and mathematical communities around the world and seems to be the perfect fit to host an event there. Only five minutes from the Ethereum Community Conference (EthCC) venue, attendees can adequately split their time between the two highly sought-after events.

After two years of silence, the Polkadot and Kusama (Dotsama) ecosystems are finally meeting in person. The event will gather the Dotsama ecosystem and communities during EthCC 2022 to further learn about the progress and create new cooperation efforts between parachains and the blockchain world.

The main goal is to find common points of interest, with a focus on openness toward the entire blockchain world, further education about the projects of the ecosystem and begin building a stronger, more connected community. EthCC is a great opportunity to talk about interoperability and to build bridges inside and outside Polkadot and Kusama. Beyond the technology, these bridges can also be built across communities.

The event will offer an inclusive space, allowing everyone to meet, greet, talk, exchange thoughts and kick off interesting collaborations. The event is set up in a way to accommodate it, with three adjacent areas hosting two parallel programs: a conference and a workshop.

Co-organized by some of Dotsama’s leading teams, this event will bring on stage many interesting personalities.

Sponsors are Parity, Astar, HydraDX, Moonbeam, Logion Network, Unique, Phala, Manta, Zeitgeist, DOT Validators Alliance, Ternoa, Authrail, KR1 and Momentum.

The event is supported by Blockchain HEC and Narrative.

More information is at parisdotcomm.org.