Playnance expands digital business ownership for creators with ‘Be The Boss’ program 

Playnance expanded its Be The Boss program, letting creators launch social casino platforms for $1 with a 50/50 revenue-sharing model.

Over 1,500 partners have joined since July 2025, with about $1.9M already paid out in earnings.

Each “Boss” operates a branded platform acting as a decentralized growth node for the PlayW3 ecosystem, using the G Coin token for rewards and other activities.

Playnance has expanded its Be The Boss partner program, which it operates through its Web3 social gaming platform, PlayW3, by enabling individuals to launch fully operational social casino platforms for a symbolic $1 entry point.

Playnance reports having over 1,500 partners since it launched in July 2025, also distributing $1.9 million in earnings since then.

According to project documentation, each participant of the Be The Boss program, referred to as a Boss, receives a complete branded platform equipped to generate daily blockchain-based payouts based on a 50/50 revenue-sharing model.

The social casino market is reportedly valued at about $8.76 billion and is projected to reach $16.85 billion by 2035, according to Business Research Insights.

Currently, Playnance has already allocated a $250 million partner pool to support long-term earnings as the network expands.

How does Playnance power the Be the Boss program?

Playnance’s blockchain infrastructure is the backbone of its Be the Boss program, enabling partners to curate complete social casino experiences by providing them with access to over 10,000 on-chain games, prediction markets, sports events, and tournament systems.

The company handles all the backend technology, player support, settlement processes, and automated daily payouts directly to partners’ cryptocurrency wallets.

“We believe access to digital opportunity should not be limited by capital or technical barriers. Be The Boss was built to make platform ownership accessible and practical, allowing creators and communities to operate real digital businesses from day one,” said Pini Peter, CEO of Playnance. “This model is already live, operating at scale, and driven by engagement rather than hype.”

The firm pointed out that “each Boss platform also acts as a decentralized distribution node for the PlayW3 ecosystem, introducing new communities, audiences, and localized user bases into the network.”

Playnance is hoping to see an organic community-led growth for the platform as more “Bosses” launch and grow their platforms, rather than focusing on centralized marketing alone.

What role will Playnance’s token play in the program?

Playnance’s ecosystem utility token, G Coin, which powers platform activity, rewards distribution, and daily earnings, will be used extensively in this program.

According to Playnance, “As more Boss platforms go live and onboard new communities, activity across PlayW3 increases—driving greater usage of G Coin across gameplay, participation mechanics, and rewards.”

The decentralized distribution model creates network effects as each platform introduces new user bases into the ecosystem.

The firm’s announcement comes at a time when Web3 gaming developers are placing greater emphasis on sustainable revenue models over speculative token economics. According to recent analysis from GAM3S.GG, “games with polished mechanics, clear value propositions, and reliable monetization systems are positioned to outperform those relying solely on token incentives.”