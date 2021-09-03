Phoenix Global evolved from the merging of APEX Network and Red Pulse that occurred in November 2020. The amalgamation heralded the enablement of blockchain technology for real-world assets. Phoenix Global aims to usher in the next generation of Blockchain dApps that suit customer experience as part of its core mandate.

The Company offers marketing, finance, healthcare, automation, artificial intelligence, and data management solutions. These offerings are powered by a proprietary Oracle integration, Federated Learning (FL), and its native blockchain with links to NEO, Ethereum, Solana, and Binance Smart Chain (BSC).

Phoenix Global has also engaged strategic partners, enterprise pilots, and investors to ensure the continuous development, propagation, adoption, and optimization of real-life use cases of its product offerings.

Strategic Partners, Investors, and Enterprise Pilots

Green Cloud

Green Cloud stands out as the most prominent tech provider for China’s travel industry with a massive product portfolio of e-commerce systems, CRM, payment systems, and Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). The Green Cloud consumer ecosystem consists of over 200 airline companies and major hotels.

The partnership with Phoenix Global is set to help Green Cloud explore Federated Learning (FL) use cases for a select number of clients. The sampling and eventual adoption are expected to:

Refine Customer Relationship Management

Train marketing artificial intelligence models

Improve product recommendations

Explore new methods to share AI-driven data across its customer base in its different enterprises

Zhuoyue Education

Renowned as the leading online education provider in Hong Kong, Zhuoyue Education plans to leverage FL for device-based ML applications. This move is poised to revolutionize customer experience, and the first pilot phase is set for mid-June 2021.

Binance

Binance is a world-class Blockchain Ecosystem that offers Digital Asset/Cryptocurrency Exchange, Labs, Launchpad, and several other crypto-related services. Founded in 2017, Binance now ranks as the world’s largest crypto exchange by trading volume.

On June 25, 2021, Phoenix Global launched Phoenix Staker on the Binance Smart Chain mainnet. Phoenix Staker is the decentralization solution for the previous staking protocol on the centralized Insights platform. The decommissioning of the Insights platform to a decentralized platform provided users with security, speed, and independence by removing the need to interact with anything but a smart contract, independently audited with no vulnerabilities detected.

The move to the Binance Smart chain (BSC) is touted to bring a decentralized staking and reward system to loyal Phoenix Global token (PHB) holders. In addition, it is also possible to swap between Phoenix Global tokens using Binance CEX.

Other notable partners and investors include:

Binance Smart Chain

The dual-chain architecture of Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain empowers PHB to build their decentralized apps and digital assets on the PHB BEP20 blockchain soon.

Tencent Cloud

Tencent Cloud offers a competitive, high-performance, reliable and secure cloud computing solution. It owns the largest share of the internet market in China and Asia at large.

Draper Dragon

Formerly DFJ DragonFund, Draper Dragon is based in California, US, and actively operates in the venture capital domain.

Connect Capital

Connect Capital is a venture capitalist in the blockchain domain that provides consistent, superior, and dynamic risk-adjusted returns. They only provide investment opportunities to the cryptocurrency industry.

1Kx

Based in Noord-Holland, Amsterdam, 1Kx offers early-stage investments that only focus on computation, prediction, remittance, storage, and power.

#Hashed

Founded by Simon Kim and based in Silicon Valley and Seoul, #Hashed offers early-stage venture funding to pioneers of cryptocurrency and Blockchain innovations.

Kenetic

Kenetic operates in the blockchain space and provides venture capital trading, markets, and advisory services toward expanding the adoption and development of blockchain technology.

GBIC

Global Blockchain Innovative Capital (GBIC) is a multi-strategic global hub that accelerates the development and propagation of blockchain projects. GBIC is based in Seoul, New York, and Shanghai.

Neo

The NEO blockchain hosts the Phoenix (PHX) cryptocurrency token.

Final thoughts

Phoenix Global continues to expand its scope of operation in the blockchain sphere. The Company remains open to new community engagements and partnerships.The company also seeks recommendations regarding marketing channels, investment windows, communities, and pilot opportunities fitting Phoenix Global.