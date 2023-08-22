Phantom introduces “Sign In With Solana” feature, enhancing user experience and security

TL;DR Breakdown

Phantom, the most widely used wallet on Solana, has launched a “Sign In With Solana” (SIWS) feature, allowing applications to authenticate users using just a Solana address. This new one-click “signIn” method is designed to improve the user experience and security by replacing the traditional two-step authentication process with a single-click method.

Traditionally, users connecting their wallets to major apps would face confusing signature requests, often leading to fragmented and poor user experiences. These pop-ups, while necessary for authentication, could be daunting for new users and tedious for returning ones.

According to Phantom, the introduction of SIWS aims to eliminate these challenges by streamlining the traditional “connect” and “signMessage” flow into a single-click “signIn” method. This shift in responsibility for message construction from applications to the wallet allows Phantom to scrutinize elements such as the site’s domain or the time of message issuance, ensuring legitimacy.

Phantom collaboration with Solana Labs

Phantom’s SIWS feature includes support for the “Solana Wallet Standard,” addressing the lack of standardization in the authentication process among apps. Solana developers can now use the new sign-in method on all extension platforms, with mobile support coming soon.

The company worked closely with Solana Labs on the launch, ensuring that the sign-in method is fully compatible with the Solana Wallet Standard’s SIWS feature. This collaboration signifies a broader effort to integrate the feature across other wallets in the Solana ecosystem.

Phantom’s decision to adopt the “Sign In With” standards aligns with its ongoing commitment to improving user security and protecting against phishing attacks. The company had previously expanded to the Ethereum and Polygon blockchain networks in November.

The SIWS feature released by Phantom makes authentication more consistent and allows the wallet service provider to check for suspicious activity. In some instances, this construction may help slow or hinder the progress of malicious actors, potentially preventing breaches like those experienced in the past.

Phantom’s new one-click sign-in method represents a significant advancement in the crypto and NFT wallet app space. By simplifying the authentication process and enhancing security measures, Phantom is addressing a major hurdle for new entrants and seasoned users alike.

The launch of the SIWS feature reflects Phantom’s dedication to innovation and user-centric design. It also underscores the growing collaboration within the Solana ecosystem, setting a precedent for future developments.