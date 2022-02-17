San Diego, United States, 17th February, 2022, Chainwire

ASK, the digital currency for permission marketing empowers consumers to earn from their personal data while providing brands with an engaged audience

Permission.io , the leader in Web3 advertising and creator of the world’s first crypto rewards ad platform, today announced that the ASK digital currency will be listed on Gate.io , one of the top ten cryptocurrency exchanges globally with over ten million registered users. ASK will begin trading on Gate.io on February 17, 2022, with an ASK/USDT pairing.

The exchange offers spot, margin, futures, and contract trading in addition to DeFi products through Hipo DeFi, custodial services through Wallet.io, investments through Gate Labs, and its dedicated GateChain platform. Users can participate in a number of activities with ASK, including a liquidity mining rewards program where they can earn for providing liquidity for ASK.

ASK is the digital currency for Web3 advertising, enabling marketers to build opt-in audiences and reward consumers for their engagement. Permission has created Permission Ads , an industry-first crypto rewards demand-side platform (DSP), where advertisers can run campaigns across the open web and reward consumers with ASK for opting in and consenting to share their data. Through this, brands are able to build permissioned, first-party audiences in a compliant way, while improving their ROI and overall Web 3.0 experience.

“It has been an exciting year for the crypto industry, and we are looking forward to having ASK be more readily available to crypto enthusiasts globally through our partnership with Gate,” said Charlie Silver, CEO of Permission.io. “ASK is the currency of permission, and we look forward to expanding ASK’s visibility while continuing our mission to empower consumers to own and earn from their data.”

Global privacy regulations, ad blockers, and ever-changing ad tech trends are calling for a new and improved advertising model-one built on consent and value exchange. Permission.io enables a global tokenized ad system whereby consumers can securely grant permission and monetize their data across the web, and marketers can build loyalty and trust while achieving better returns on their ad spend.

About Permission.io

Permission.io is the leading provider of permission-based, Web3 advertising. The company has created the ASK Coin, a tokenized reward that empowers consumers to opt-in, own, and monetize their data while delivering engaged audiences to marketers. Advertisers reward consumers with ASK for interacting with brands and content, building loyalty and trust. To learn more, please visit www.permission.io .

