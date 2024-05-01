Pepe Price Tanks as Crypto Traders Back New Meme Coin as Better Alternative

PEPE fell by over 12% below its crucial support level after the meme coin market fell by 14.5% in the last 24 hours.

Amid this uncertainty, many traders are now backing WienerAI as the next big meme token.

PEPE Tanks 12% as Top Meme Coins Suffer Losses

PEPE saw a correction over the past few days after it fell from the $0.0000077 resistance on 26 April.

This correction was rather expected after an over 60% week-long rally amid investor enthusiasm after Coinbase announced that it was listing PEPE’s perp contracts on its exchange.

As a result, many investors rushed to buy PEPE as there was a massive spike in buying pressure last week.

This was mainly due to a whale hoarding 211.6 billion PEPE (currently worth over $1.5 million) amid expectations of PEPE’s spot listing on Coinbase.

With the meme coin market witnessing a downtrend over the past day, PEPE saw an expected correction. The total meme coin market was worth around $44.5 Billion after falling by nearly 14.5% over the past day.

At the time of writing, PEPE traded at $0.00000608 after losing over 12% of its value in just the past 24 hours, correlating with the broader market decline.

This decline pulled PEPE below its week-long $0.0000062 support level to show a slight bearish edge. The immediate support level at $0.0000054 will now be crucial for the token to reclaim its bullish momentum.

However, data from IntoTheBlock shows that nearly 70% of the PEPE investors are still in profit at the time of writing.

As a result, even after the recent losses, many traders are still optimistic about a bull run in the meme coin market.

