PayPal launches BigCommerce payments

PayPal Holdings Inc. is set for an online-acceptance service for traders using BigCommerce. The new service will be embedded into the BigCommerce platform and is expected to launch in the United States in 2026, followed by an international expansion.

According to the company’s press release, the merchant’s payment relationship will remain directly with PayPal while BigCommerce payments will be co-branded and embedded into the platform.

Travis Hess, CEO at Commerce stated, “BigCommerce Payments represents a major step forward in creating a seamless and simplified intelligent commerce experience for Commerce merchants. By embedding PayPal’s trusted payment solutions directly into our platform, we will give merchants more control, visibility and flexibility to grow their businesses with confidence.”

Traders can manage their payments through a single portal

Commerce stated that the embedded-payment service will mirror key capabilities of a merchant’s PayPal dashboard. This embedded experience provides a streamlined experience where traders can manage their payments along with the rest of their business through a single portal. This will reduce the need to toggle between multiple systems.

The integration will provide traders with advanced payment capabilities, simplified account management, and buy now, pay later options via PayPal’s Pay Later offering, all managed within the BigCommerce Control Panel.

Also, for more advanced settings, the BigCommerce Payments settings page will provide direct access to the PayPal dashboard.

Another significant feature of the new solution will be a dedicated money dashboard within the BigCommerce control panel. This allows traders direct access to manage their payments and balance activity. The dashboard will include real-time balance insights, top-ups and payouts, bank and card connections, and currency management.

Michelle Gill, Executive Vice President and General Manager of Small Business & Financial Services at PayPal, stated that the partnership aims to bring together PayPal’s world-renowned reliability, security and global reach with Commerce’s merchant-focused platform.

Additionally, Commerce stated that BigCommerce will enable the migration of existing merchants currently using PayPal Complete Payments (PPCP). The traders will receive personalized communications, offering them the option to seamlessly transition to BigCommerce Payments.

PayPal’s expansions past its usual online activities

Under CEO Alex Chriss, who joined in September 2023 from Intuit, PayPal has shifted from just online to one that aims to be available everywhere a customer wants to transact. The transformation includes PayPal Open, a trading platform launched in February 2025 that consolidates payment tools, financial services and risk solutions.

The platform became available in the US in spring 2025 with expansion to the UK and Germany following later in the year.

PayPal has also announced partnerships with JP Morgan Payments to expand its Fastlane checkout service to Europe and the UK. It also partnered with Verifone to deliver omnichannel payment solutions to enterprise merchants.

In July 2025, PayPal initiated a technology infrastructure overhaul expected to cost up to $300 million over 18 to 42 months. The initiative includes workforce reductions to be completed by 2027. It focuses on improving scalability, reducing network latency and decreasing operational costs.

Additionally, as reported by Cryptopolitan, the company launched Pay with crypto. This allowed US investors to accept more than 100 digital currencies including Bitcoin, Ether, Solana and its own stablecoin PYUSD. The service converts crypto payments instantly into stablecoins or fiat currency to eliminate volatility risk for merchants.

The company also introduced PayPal links, personalized one-time payment links that can be shared across messaging platforms, with US availability beginning in September and international expansion following.

PayPal’s Venmo is expected to generate $2 billion in revenue by 2027

Venmo, PayPal’s peer-to-peer payment subsidiary, has recorded more than 90 million active users in the US.

The company expects Venmo to generate $2 billion in revenue by 2027, compared to $900 million in 2021. Venmo debit card payment volume is expected to grow at more than 20% annually.

Meanwhile, the PayPal stock has experienced its ups and downs. Over the past year, the stock has varied significantly, with a high of $93.66 and a low of $55.85. The current stock price at $69.06, reflecting an increase of 2.43% from the previous day.

Get up to $30,050 in trading rewards when you join Bybit today