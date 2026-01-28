PayPal claims roughly 39% of U.S. merchants currently accept crypto checkouts.

A PayPal survey has found that 4 in 10 (~39%) of U.S. merchants already accept crypto checkouts, while 4 in 5 (~84%) believe crypto payments will be common in five years. PayPal partnered with the National Cryptocurrency Association (NCA) to show the accelerating adoption of merchant crypto checkouts driven by customer demand.

The PayPal survey revealed that crypto payments are quickly becoming mainstream in U.S. commerce, signaling a change in how businesses respond to shifting customer preferences. Meanwhile, customer interest emerged as a major driver of merchant adoption, with 9 in 10 (~88%) U.S. merchants reporting receiving customer inquiries about crypto payments. Over two-thirds (~69%) also said customers demand to use crypto payments at least once in 30 days.

On the other hand, 4 in 5 (~79%) U.S. merchants believe that accepting crypto has value both as a growth lever and a payment method that could help them attract new customers. PayPal says this demand is already tangible for merchants accepting crypto payments at checkout.

Zabaneh claims crypto payments are beyond experimentation

May Zabaneh, the vice president and general manager of crypto at PayPal, says the survey’s data and conversations with her company’s customers indicate that crypto payments are moving beyond experimentation into everyday commerce. She emphasized that businesses already accepting crypto are seeing real value when payments are offered in familiar methods like cards or online payments.

“At Win Win Coffee, our focus is always on meeting customers where they are and making it as easy as possible for them to engage with our brand…As payment options continue to evolve, it’s important that small businesses have the opportunity to explore new tools in a way that feels organic, accessible, and aligned with how they already operate.” –Nikisha Bailey, Co-founder of Win Win Coffee

Bailey also believes that having flexibility and choice in payments helps ensure independent businesses can grow alongside their customers, not behind them. The survey found that crypto adoption is no longer limited to early adopters, noting that large enterprises with annual revenue over $500 million show the strongest adoption. Nearly 50% accept crypto, compared to 32% of midsize companies and 34% of small businesses.

Millennials lead young shoppers in crypto payment interest

The PayPal survey also shows that young shoppers are the main drivers of crypto payment adoption, with Millennials (77%), Gen Z or younger (73%) leading the charge. Meanwhile, small businesses reported the highest inquiry rates from Gen Z (82%), followed by midsize companies (67%) and large firms (65%).

However, the study showed that usability and simplicity remain key barriers despite the strong interest and apparent demand. On the flip side, 90% of merchants said they would be willing to accept crypto payments if the experience were as easy as with traditional card payments. Another 90% of merchants said they would be likely to accept crypto payments if setup were as easy as setting up credit card payment systems.

Meanwhile, Stu Alderoty, the president of the National Cryptocurrency Association, believes that interest in crypto is not the problem; the issue is that many people still do not see how to fit crypto into their day-to-day lives. According to Alderoty, the association is working with partners to close the knowledge gap and demonstrate the simplicity, accessibility, and ease of use of crypto for everyday consumers and businesses.

Other findings revealed in ACI Worldwide’s 2025 Speedpay Pulse Report show that digital payments have become the go-to method for customers of all ages. However, the report also shows that Gen Z and Millennials, especially, prefer faster crypto payments, with 3 in 10 making urgent or same-day payments in the previous 12 months.

