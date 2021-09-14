Enterprise blockchains, permissioned decentralized ledgers, are now being developed to streamline business processes. From tracking the supply chain, recording health information, and settling global payments, Enterprise blockchains are a type of private blockchains.

Public blockchains are permissionless networks where anyone on the internet can view, read and write data. No single entity has central control of a public blockchain. Operation and network maintenance rely on incentivizing participants to join and strengthen their agility.

Patientory is an permissioned enterprise-based blockchain

Patientory is a decentralized network which forms the PTOYMatrix blockchain network for recording, storage, and distribution of medical and health records. The application is based on an enterprise-level blockchain that is open and distributed across healthcare providers. Each record is updated, verified, and replicated robustly to ensure security and zero data breaches.

Features of enterprise blockchains and how they are important for Patientory

Regulation – An enterprise or private blockchain ensures that nodes abide by certain requirements rules and regulations to ensure appropriate workflow. The role of Patientory, as a replacement to the existing electronic record system in health care information storage, deploys a trustless, secure, and distributed platform for patient information.

A permissioned blockchain ensures only healthcare providers have access to the records, and that these healthcare providers are abiding by HIPAA compliances. Remember a patient’s information is highly private and should never be consumed without the right authorization. Hence, a permissioned blockchain locks out unauthorized players and pushes the privacy of Patientory to a higher level; in comparison to traditional EHR (electronic health record) which employs cloud storage with many unauthorized players.

Privacy – Two dilemmas exist when deploying a health record interface. One – the need to cover loopholes of data breaches from cybercriminals who might install malware in a health record system, retrieve personal health information and use this as bait to blackmail victims. Two – the need to provide a data-sharing point between patients and healthcare providers so that patients can view their information at their discretion.

Achieving this through the electronic health record system is impossible. Again it’s impossible to use a permissionless blockchain that opens up this information to the public. This demands a permissioned or enterprise blockchain which is an impregnable solution for storing, securing, and distributing health records without the risk of leaking by either competitors or the public.

Stability – Deploying Patientory on an enterprise blockchain ensures stability. Public blockchains face the problem of high traffic, which poses a problem to scalability and increases the time it takes to complete a process execution; sometimes even demanding more fees to speed up a transaction process. Permissioned blockchains remove undue pressure and ensure processes are painless, fast, and affordable.

No Illegal activities – A permissioned blockchain prevents any illegal activities because users are subjected to authentication processes. One has to be a healthcare provider to access Patientory, and on top of this, they have to be compliant with HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability) standards.

Limitations of public blockchains and why they can’t apply to Patientory

Full immutability – There are concerns associated with the storage of private information on a public blockchain, and one of them is the immutability of blockchains. If for example a piece of sensitive information is ever leaked on the blockchain, the leak becomes uncorrectable due to the immutable state of the blockchain (unchanged). Imagine the disaster if a health record system is deployed in a public domain where everyone can see that sensitive information.

Full transparency – Public blockchains offer full transparency and access regardless of where a user is located and who that user is. Enterprise blockchains ensure only authenticated users are participating in the network. This prevents misuse of the DApp by potential criminals who might blackmail high intimate patient health records.

Conclusion

Patientory is a decentralized app (DApp) running on permissioned blockchain technology. It aims to provide complete healthcare solutions to patients. This will improve the quality of health provision and ensure a health management system that offers interoperability across different health care providers.