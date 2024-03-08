Loading...

Party Animals Not Coming to PS5 or PS4, Exclusive to Xbox: Developer Confirms

1 mins read
Party Animals

Contents
1. Exclusivity deal confirmed
2. Exploring alternatives
Share link:

TL;DR

  • Party Animals won’t come to PS5 or PS4; it’s only on Xbox and PC.
  • The developer hasn’t said anything about bringing Party Animals to PlayStation.
  • PlayStation players can try similar games like Gang Beasts and Fall Guys while waiting for updates.

In a disappointing turn of events for PlayStation fans, it has been confirmed that Party Animals, the wildly popular multiplayer brawler featuring adorable yet ferocious animals, will not make its way to PS5 or PS4 consoles. The game, developed by Recreate Games, has an existing exclusivity contract with Xbox, leaving PlayStation players out of the loop.

Exclusivity deal confirmed

Despite the fervent anticipation from PlayStation users, Party Animals debuted exclusively on Xbox and PC platforms in September 2023, with no indication of a PlayStation release in sight. The game’s developer, Recreate Games, has remained tight-lipped about any plans to bring Party Animals to PlayStation consoles, leaving fans wondering about its potential availability.

While the current exclusivity deal with Xbox dashes hopes for a PS5 or PS4 release soon, there remains a glimmer of hope for PlayStation enthusiasts. Typically, exclusivity contracts have expiration dates, opening up possibilities for games to migrate to other platforms. However, even if the exclusivity deal were to expire, there’s no guarantee that Party Animals would find its way to PlayStation consoles.

Exploring alternatives

In the absence of Party Animals on PlayStation, fans are encouraged to explore alternative gaming options to satisfy their multiplayer party game cravings. Titles such as Gang Beasts and Human Fall Flat offer similar physics-based gameplay experiences, albeit without the adorable animal characters. Meanwhile, popular titles like Fall Guys provide chaotic multiplayer fun for PlayStation users seeking a break from traditional gaming genres.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Share link:

Benson Mawira

Benson is a blockchain reporter who has delved into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc.His area of expertise is the cryptocurrency markets, fundamental and technical analysis.With his insightful coverage of everything in Financial Technologies, Benson has garnered a global readership.

Most read

Show all
Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Related News

Show all
Legend of Mushroom
#AI
2 mins read

Legend of Mushroom Offer Free Diamonds, Coupons and More 

Modern Warfare 3
#Gaming
2 mins read

Unveiling the Optimal Controller Settings for Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded

Red Dot
#Gaming
2 mins read

Classic Red Dot Sight Returns in MW3 and Warzone Mid-Season Reloaded Update

Steam Introduces Game Privacy
#Reviews
2 mins read

Steam Introduces Game Privacy Features in Latest Update

Cryptopolitan daily

Discover our daily newsletter, empowering investors with market insights.

subscribe

Your gateaway into the world of Web3

top section
Learn
AI
Gaming
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube

Copyright 2024 Cryptopolitan

Cryptopolitan
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube
Subscribe to CryptoPolitan