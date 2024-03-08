Party Animals Not Coming to PS5 or PS4, Exclusive to Xbox: Developer Confirms

In a disappointing turn of events for PlayStation fans, it has been confirmed that Party Animals, the wildly popular multiplayer brawler featuring adorable yet ferocious animals, will not make its way to PS5 or PS4 consoles. The game, developed by Recreate Games, has an existing exclusivity contract with Xbox, leaving PlayStation players out of the loop.

Exclusivity deal confirmed

Despite the fervent anticipation from PlayStation users, Party Animals debuted exclusively on Xbox and PC platforms in September 2023, with no indication of a PlayStation release in sight. The game’s developer, Recreate Games, has remained tight-lipped about any plans to bring Party Animals to PlayStation consoles, leaving fans wondering about its potential availability.

While the current exclusivity deal with Xbox dashes hopes for a PS5 or PS4 release soon, there remains a glimmer of hope for PlayStation enthusiasts. Typically, exclusivity contracts have expiration dates, opening up possibilities for games to migrate to other platforms. However, even if the exclusivity deal were to expire, there’s no guarantee that Party Animals would find its way to PlayStation consoles.

Exploring alternatives

In the absence of Party Animals on PlayStation, fans are encouraged to explore alternative gaming options to satisfy their multiplayer party game cravings. Titles such as Gang Beasts and Human Fall Flat offer similar physics-based gameplay experiences, albeit without the adorable animal characters. Meanwhile, popular titles like Fall Guys provide chaotic multiplayer fun for PlayStation users seeking a break from traditional gaming genres.