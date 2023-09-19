Partisia Blockchain unveil the future of Web3 with MetaMask Snaps

Description Zug, Switzerland, September 19th, 2023, Chainwire Partisia Blockchain is proud to announce the launch of a pioneering integration with MetaMask, the leading self-custody Web3 platform developed by Consensys, opening untapped opportunities for more than 100 million users. With the introduction of MetaMask Snaps, a transformative enhancement for users, Partisia Blockchain is poised to revolutionize the … Read more

Zug, Switzerland, September 19th, 2023, Chainwire

Partisia Blockchain is proud to announce the launch of a pioneering integration with MetaMask, the leading self-custody Web3 platform developed by Consensys, opening untapped opportunities for more than 100 million users. With the introduction of MetaMask Snaps, a transformative enhancement for users, Partisia Blockchain is poised to revolutionize the world of decentralized applications.

Snaps opens a new realm of possibilities for Partisia Blockchain users by leveraging MetaMask’s trusted functionality. The initial Snap integration brings MetaMask signing to Partisia Blockchain users, and opens up an array of innovative programmable features and functionalities within their wallets. After a meticulous selection process, Partisia Blockchain was selected by MetaMask based on the Snaps integration work done by our developer team. The Snaps is set to elevate the user experience, focusing on transaction insights, interoperability with non-EVM blockchains, and notifications, offering users unprecedented control and customization.

In 2022, MetaMask surpassed 100 million users. The launch of Partisia Blockchain Snaps marks a significant milestone as millions of MetaMask users can tap onto our innovation. Each Snap selected by Consensys has undergone rigorous security audits and has been thoughtfully integrated into MetaMask’s allowlist, ensuring a secure and seamless experience for users.

Kurt Nielsen, President of the Partisia Blockchain Foundation, says: “The major driver behind the Partisia Blockchain project is the disruption of data as we know it. With the MPC-as-a-Service built directly into the Partisia Blockchain, any service on the internet can build the next generation of privacy-preserving advertisement, searching or matching services without touching the users’ data. This is a tremendous opportunity, and a large part of the motivation for building the Partisia Blockchain in the first place. While the Partisia Blockchain network is ready, we need to bring in the users of the internet and activate the users’ private data. This is the next major step and why the integration with MetaMask is a major step forward.”

The benefit of the first Snaps iteration is the ease of using MetaMask for transaction signing. It will enable users who use other blockchains to employ a single trusted wallet across chains and remove friction. The ease of cross-blockchain solutions—such as bring your own coin (BYOC) and MPC-as-a-service—will be significantly more user-friendly. In the future, the Partisia Blockchain MetaMask Snap will offer more features helping users secure their confidential personal data by employing MPC technology.

The Partisia MetaMask Snaps will enable developers building on Partisia Blockchain to integrate MetaMask as the signing solution into their own dApps and establish a direct connection with their users. In the long run, users will reap the benefits of the convenience and versatility offered by Partisia Blockchain Snaps, tailored to various use cases and compatible with multiple protocols.

Kurt Nielsen continues: “The Snaps that come with MetaMask allow us to build security solutions that safely and privately bring the more than 100 million users’ data into Partisia Blockchain and the next iteration of the internet – an evolution where technology returns control and privacy to the users of the internet.”

Christian Montoya, Product Lead for MetaMask Snaps, emphasizes the importance of permissionless innovation within a decentralized system: “We believe that permissionless innovation is a cornerstone of a decentralized system—no gatekeepers. Innovation thrives at the pace of the network, not just within an individual development team at Consensys.”

About Partisia Blockchain

Partisia Blockchain brings unparalleled opportunities by empowering privacy-preserving, interoperable, and sustainable innovation for fairness and transparency. It fuels the most secure and efficient networks to solve global problems. Distilled with 35 years of rigorous research, Partisia Blockchain future-proof solutions solve tomorrow’s challenges by powering fair, secure, distribution of benefits. While preserving privacy and confidentiality brings accountable, transparent, and decentralized governance.

Learn more: www.PartisiaBlockchain.com

About Consensys

Consensys is the leading blockchain and Web3 software company. Since 2014, Consensys has been at the forefront of innovation, pioneering technological developments within the Web3 ecosystem. Through our product suite, we have become the trusted collaborator for users, creators, and developers on their path to build and belong in the world they want to see. Whether building a dApp, an NFT collection, a portfolio, or a better future, the instinct to build is universal. Consensys inspires and champions the builder instinct in everyone by making web3 universally easy to use and develop on.

To explore our products and solutions, visit: consensys.io

Bakyt Azimkanov

Partisia Blockchain

bakyt.azimkanov@partisiablockchain.com

