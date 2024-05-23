Overwatch To Axe Hero Mastery Gauntlet PvE Mode After Three Months

Blizzard Entertainment recently announced its decision to remove the Hero Mastery Gauntlet PvE mode in Overwatch after it was only introduced three months prior.

Unfortunately, the mode “has not found its audience among the players as it was expected,” and currently, it is no longer available in the game. Blizzard’s current strategy is to take the games’ content forward, considering factors influencing players engagement.

Season 11 Marks the End of Hero Mastery Gauntlet Mode

The Hero Mastery Gauntlet, which began in March this year, will be unavailable starting with season 11 which begins on June 18. This announcement also provides players with a brief opportunity during Season 10 to finish all the Lifetime Challenges tied to the mode and rank on its Top 500 charts.

Blizzard detailed this decision in a notice on the Overwatch forum, explaining their rationale. They said:

As we prepare for Season 11, we’ve taken the time to evaluate a variety of game modes based on how much they are being played. Hero Mastery Gauntlet was intended to bring the high score-chasing excitement of Hero Mastery missions into a multiplayer format. Unfortunately, it hasn’t resonated with players in the ways that we hoped. Source Overwatch Forum

Blizzard’s Continued Support for Solo Hero Mastery Courses

Although the Gauntlet mode is being phased out, Blizzard downplayed this by announcing that Hero Mastery Solo Courses for individual heroes will continue to exist.

These solo challenges are a more successful part of the PvE content, and Blizzard intends to bring more courses of this type in subsequent seasons. This decision is founded on Blizzard’s plan to shift its attention to game modes that reveal higher player engagement and satisfaction.

The removal of Hero Mastery Gauntlet comes after a series of disappointments in Overwatch’s PvP experience. The major PvE addition known as Hero Mode was originally planned for 2023 but was canceled before the release.

At the time, Blizzard stated that progress had not been going well, but other PvE content solutions would be provided. Nevertheless, subsequent attempts to develop more PvE initiatives have remained rather weak.

Overwatch’s Current Struggles with PvE Content

Overwatch fans have long criticized Blizzard for the company’s issues with PvE content. In March, Bloomberg said that all PvP content was removed due to “poor” sales, forcing Blizzard to return to the development of PvP.

The Hero Mastery Gauntlet, a three-player co-op mode with tower defense elements was an attempt at bringing back the players to PvE content. However, it never reached the kind of engagement that was expected.

New Additions Come to Overwatch

Despite these challenges, Overwatch has expanded over time with new additions. Last month, Blizzard added a new hero called Venture, which provided new fascinating strategies to the game.

Venture is something new shown in an intense trailer that shows that Blizzard is constantly working to update the game to sustain the interest and enjoyment of the players.

Blizzard cancellation of the Hero Mastery Gauntlet indicates that the players can contribute to the game’s future through their feedback. While this mode did not gain the popularity that Blizzard expected, the fact that they continue to put out DLC for Solo Hero Mastery Courses and are adding new heroes like Venture indicates a dedication to fine-tuning and perfecting Overwatch.

The removal of the Hero Mastery Gauntlet means that Blizzard continues to struggle with incorporating the PvE mode of gameplay into the world of Overwatch.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Chris Murithi.