Over 200 crypto influencers exposed in undisclosed ad price sheet leak

More than 200 influencers were exposed early Monday after crypto detective ZachXBT posted a leaked price sheet on X showing usernames, wallet addresses, and promo rates of crypto shillers who were contacted to promote an unnamed project.

The document, which Zach attached in three screenshots, included every detail from post pricing to tiers to on-chain wallet addresses. He claimed over 160 of them accepted payment.

“From 160+ accounts who accepted the deal, I only saw <5 accounts actually disclose the promotional posts as an advertisement,” Zach wrote.

Top-tier accounts charge tens of thousands with no disclosure

Each row in the document listed a crypto personality’s X handle, how much they charge per post, and where they want the funds sent. Every account had a tier rank.

Some were charging up to $60,000 for one post. Others were offering bulk tweet packages for $1,500. Many of them had public wallet addresses attached, making the transactions traceable.

The file covered everything from Tier 1 influencers like Atity, Eddy, and Sibeleth, all the way down to Tier 3 names charging less than two grand.

Atity was the most expensive account in the leak, asking $60,000 for one single promotion. His Solana wallet was listed as 2camhmXwvDnfDCnoSDuvjEdgWcR6kUNz6JiaNXqoWmxf. Eddy, labeled as Tier 1, charged $12,000 for six tweets, or $2,000 each.

MediaGiratfes asked for $10,000 for two posts, which worked out to $5,000 for one. Sibeleth, another Tier 1 name, went for $40,000 per post with a wallet under AGXRFS15Mu8dimT9EovjfDQR7pnGr2SyttszgPjK37c1. None of their profiles marked those paid posts as ads.

Apemps listed $8,500 for two video tweets. TedPillows went for $9,000 across four posts, breaking down to $2,260 each. Regrets10x had a similar rate; $8,000 for four tweets. DaokwonDo offered three posts for $6,500, or $2,166 for one.

HerroCrypto, Fuelkek, Mooondat, JeremyYBTC, 0xSweep, SolidTradesz, ShmooNFT, and WisdomMatic all clustered around $5,000 per post. Fuelkek left the one-post price as “ask,” but the bulk rate was two tweets for five grand.

Lynkox charged $4,200 for four tweets, while Arcane_Crypto priced two tweets plus an extra at $5,000. The one-post rate there landed at $2,600. Some addresses were reused across accounts. The one tied to Regrets10x also appeared beside Lynkox.

Tier 2 and 3 names stack up with low prices and no labels

The Tier 2 crowd filled most of the doc. Otrew took $4,750 for two videos. Bon_G and NotEezzy sat at $4,500 and $4,000 per post. OfficialSkyweel asked $4,000 for two tweets, tagged with a third-party $22,000 package deal.

Darkytk, Brommmyy, and Farmercist_eth all accepted $4,000 for two posts, breaking down to $2,000 each. RealPabloHeman was listed at $3,600 for three tweets or $4,200 for one. CryptoTony had a $3,500 package, marked “PACKAGE APPROVED.”

Vee, CryptoSalina, K3llyDeFi priced posts between $3,500–$3,600. The common wallet formats (e.g., A5s3jAQ9P7nX1zEBVTXWzCNS6c4vBG9cwUciwJZbLJB) showed they weren’t hiding where the payments went.

MomoWeb3, Cz7dt, DylanLeclair_, and NekoZilla were listed between $3,000–$3,400. All included tweet counts. Me3Mix3 took $2,800 for one post. Others like BlockFinanc3, Web3Mood, and Dexs_Maid asked between $2,500–$2,700. Wallets were consistent and clear. Most posts were two-tweet bundles.

The lower range showed Baza_NFT charging $2,000 for one video, with wallet ExLthb5n7zp4MBL2nM3ZbspMsQ9P6z5cF3uFcXJykF. CryptoDegin, CryptoBonding, Badmnsoon, and Neptune0x took $2,000 for two posts.

Some noted specific one-post prices—like 1,500 or 1,000—but left others blank. HotPepperAlpha, GoldenCrypto__, and BitInsiderETH had straight $2,000 rates with no breakdown.

Tier 3 accounts were the cheapest. CryptoCradle, Web3Daily, and CryptoCoachETH charged $1,800. Their wallets were attached to every deal. DefiPulseX, CryptoLush_, CryptoETAs, and Captalist00x are also priced at $1,800, with a separate $750-per-post tag. That pattern repeated across several names.

Alpha_Bizness dropped to $1,600. CoinJakeETH, DegenInvesting, NFTjamz, and GhostInsiders all settled at $1,500 for two tweets. GhostInsiders ended the sheet. Wallet: 62uRU8bCdDGRSJSmnNHLRWCVGr9X5D2gyc57nd5r6Z. No ad disclosure noted.

