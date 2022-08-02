OutSad Launches Expressive NFTs for Exploring the Metaverse

Singapore, Singapore, 2nd August, 2022, Chainwire

OutSad has launched a unique collection of NFTs designed to help metaverse explorers express their emotions. Recognizing the constraints on interpreting social cues within virtual environments, OutSad comprises a series of mood-changing characters that can accompany their owner as they roam parallel universes.

The culmination of 700 days of work, OutSad NFTs were created by an artist collective who developed more than 3,000 original painting manuscripts and 4,500 material models. It took hundreds of refactoring to complete 5,000 unique NFT assets. Each of the NFTs exists on the Ethereum blockchain, where they can be used to entice an array of metaverses and virtual worlds.

The NFT collection was inspired by the static design of current PFP collections and the realization that these fail to reflect the personality of their owner. With most NFTs awarded to their buyer at random following a “reveal,” the owner is destined to end up with a character that bears little resemblance to their own. OutSad NFTs are intended to reflect every subtle emotional shift and mood change, and to adapt as their owners make in-game choices that will shape their destiny.

In addition to serving as PFPs that can be used as badges, avatars, and profile pictures, OutSad NFTs operate as membership badges. These provide various features and benefits, starting with entry to the fledgling OutSad ecosystem. As this grows over time, the community will be able to unlock new worlds and additional features.

More than just an NFT project, OutSad encourages innovation derived from an autonomous space where the community can generate new ideas and harness collective decision-making. OutSad NFTs grant the owner a worldwide license to use, copy and display the purchased art, along with any extensions that they choose to use, which means every holder owns individual commercial rights.

OutSad is a community-centric NFT project that favors feelings over flipping and play over profit. Each of its highly expressive characters has been designed to reflect different facets of its owner’s personality. As they travel through the emerging metaverse ecosystem, the OutSad PFP will serve as the user’s doppelganger, whatever their mood.

