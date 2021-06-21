TL;DR Breakdown

Oshen is the newest addition to the Reef Chain ecosystem.

It is a marketplace for NFTs or non-fungible tokens.

This marketplace will provide a new dimension to athletes and nature artists.

Reef Chain is one of the most advanced projects in the blockchain world and it is coming up with another groundbreaking development. The announcement for Oshen has been made and it will be added to the Reef Ecosystem. Oshen is the world’s first non-fungible token (NFT) marketplace wherein nature and athlete portrait artists will be displayed.

These artists will be given a chance to showcase their best work and earn rewards for their own. The artworks showcased in the Oshen marketplace will mainly center around portraits of athletes playing the sport they are most known for, in the land, air, or sea. The artists who want to showcase their work, get recognized, and grasp the spotlight they deserve by displaying their NFT on the Oshen marketplace.

Oshen marketplace is the future for athletes and nature artists

The marketplace is expected to be one saturated with talented artists, ready with their artworks. The artworks will include athletes in the prime of their life, in the act of performing sports they’ve carved a niche in. The demand for such artworks is already high and owing to the bull run of the NFT industry, the timing couldn’t be more perfect for the arrival of Oshen.

The Reef Chain, on which Oshen will be constructed, is a Decentralized Finance blockchain that works using the Substrate framework. It solves the issues related to scalability and high transaction fees. The Reef Chain supports the development of solid DeFi applications. The investors looking to migrate from Ethereum can do so easily. The Reef Chain has made the migration easy as the developers do not need to change their codebase.

There is a surge in demand for artworks that portray the oceans, mountains, and other such natural regions. But, such images are very costly to get, and often, the artists don’t have enough motivation to carry on with their work. The Oshen marketplace will connect the artists with the right kind of buyers who can assess the quality and the beauty of each artwork. The marketplace is equally rewarding, allowing the artists to earn and continue their work.

For every artist, such a marketplace is a rich opportunity. Images of sports like mountain climbing, rafting, etc. are hard to excel in. They require years of training. Such sports also require talented photographers too. Thus, to ensure that the artists get the benefit of spending their resources on such photos and videos, Oshen was built.

But, not only does Oshen supports these artists, this marketplace also supports environmental preservation. With the revenue that the platform gets, a significant amount is donated to organizations that are striving to change and preserve our environment. Indeed, the vision behind Oshen is something to look forward to, with a definitely bright future.