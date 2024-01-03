In recent discussions within the Bitcoin community, Casey Rodarmor, the developer behind the Ordinals protocol, has addressed concerns raised by ideological Bitcoin maximalists regarding the protocol’s use of block space. The Ordinals protocol facilitates the embedding of inscriptions and media directly on the Bitcoin blockchain, sparking debates about its impact and potential hard fork within the community.

Ordinal founder criticizes Bitcoin maxis

Rodarmor, in a detailed blog post, criticized what he deemed as the inconsistent stance of Bitcoin maximalists who advocate for Bitcoin as “unstoppable internet money” yet express reservations about the use of ordinals and inscriptions. He characterized their concerns as “whining” and asserted that simultaneously endorsing Bitcoin’s unstoppable nature while considering on-chain media as problematic is a contradiction. One key point of contention revolves around the perceived need to censor inscriptions.

Rodarmor argued against building code to enforce censorship, asserting that such measures would be detrimental to the overall Bitcoin ecosystem. He emphasized that attempting to censor inscriptions might inadvertently open the door to broader forms of censorship within the Bitcoin network. The Ordinals protocol’s emergence has sparked a broader conversation within the Bitcoin community, with some developers and users labeling it as a form of “spam.” This sentiment has even led to discussions about the possibility of a hard fork to address the perceived challenges posed by the protocol.

Embracing Bitcoin’s dynamic future

Rodarmor, however, proposed a simpler solution to address these concerns. He suggested that ignoring inscriptions and allowing the market to determine their value would be the most effective approach. According to Rodarmor, as more use cases compete for Bitcoin block space, the market will naturally adjust, pricing out less valuable inscriptions over time. While acknowledging that high-value inscriptions may persist, he argued that they wouldn’t pose a serious competition to Bitcoin’s core functions of serving as a reliable store of value and facilitating uncensorable transactions.

In essence, Rodarmor urged the Bitcoin community to embrace the inevitability of high fees as Bitcoin’s destiny. He contended that rather than viewing high fees as a drawback, acknowledging and accepting this reality would contribute to the overall robustness and sustainability of the Bitcoin network. Despite the ongoing debates and concerns, Rodarmor remained confident in the resilience of Bitcoin, expressing the belief that the ecosystem would find equilibrium as it adapts to evolving challenges. He concluded that while there might be disagreements within the community, embracing the dynamic nature of Bitcoin and allowing market forces to shape its future would ultimately strengthen its position.