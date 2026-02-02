Oracle stock slipped 3% in early premarket trade after the company revealed plans to raise up to $50 billion for AI-driven data center expansion, unsettling investors already wary of debt and dilution.

The Oracle announcement lands as hyperscalers race to secure AI infrastructure, pushing data center deals to record levels and balance sheets under strain.

In a statement released yesterday, Oracle expressed its goal of raising between $45 billion $50 billion in gross proceeds during the 2026 calendar year through a mix of debt/equity.

The company targets capacity expansion

The capital raised will be utilized for the purposes of expanding capacity to support contracted customers using its cloud offerings, including Nvidia, Metagroup, OpenAI, Facebook, AMD, TikTok, eXample AI etc.

The announcement led to more cautious reactions by investors regarding Oracle‘s latest capital expansion efforts as it relates specifically to AI technologies.

In addition, a TD Cowen research analyst published an analyst report that added more negative sentiment for Oracle, as it reported that “channel checks” suggested Oracle is considering layoffs of anywhere from 20 to 30,000 workers over the next 12 months.

The analyst estimated these layoffs would provide additional free cash flow of approximately $8 billion-$10 billion. Furthermore, one of the many options available for reducing leverage is through layoffs, along with asset sales and vendor financing options.

When contacted for clarification about the contents of this research report, Oracle declined to make any comment.

This is despite that Oracle says a big artificial intelligence data center going up in New Mexico will create twice as many permanent jobs as the company first thought, 1,500 positions once construction wraps up.

The company put out the revised numbers by the end of January. Executive Pradeep Vincent wrote on LinkedIn that the project “will deliver high-quality jobs, sustainable infrastructure, and long-term economic benefits to Doña Ana County.”

Oracle frames AI investment as a high-stakes gamble

The concerns regarding Oracle’s AI execution have intensified since the company’s initiation of $18 billion in bond sales for September, and more recently, a $300 billion deal with OpenAI; as such, Oracle’s funding model has come under intense scrutiny.

The Oracle slump has been ongoing in 2026, last month the data centre company lost more than $463 billion in value since hitting a record high of $933 billion in September 2025.

That drop, just under 50%, has thrown the company out of the top 10 most valuable US firms. It’s the latest blow to a company that investors once treated like a clean bet on artificial intelligence.

The drop started right after Oracle posted strong guidance last September for its cloud business, riding hype from rising AI demand. But that same AI trade is now getting crushed, and Oracle is getting hit the hardest.

According to Michael Field, Morningstar’s Chief Equity Strategist, the overall market sentiment regarding the future trajectory of AI-related stocks has increased.

“The stakes are rising for stocks with AI exposure; we are entering an end game; it is now or never,” commented Field.

“We are witnessing companies like Oracle and Microsoft that are ‘all in’ on AI.” Field.

Field also stated that the amount of capital invested in AI will require investors to make difficult decisions. “The large scale of capital investments in AI suggests a binary outcome for investors; they must choose to either hold these stocks or sell them.”

He noted that the investor backlash to Oracle’s and other companies’ forgoing existing shareholdings in order to incur additional debt to fund their own capital investments is a driver for this reaction.

