🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
AMDNvidiaOpenAIOracle

Oracle sinks 3% as $50B AI funding plan revives debt and dilution fears

2 mins read
906557
Oracle sinks 3% as $50bn AI funding plan revives debt and dilution fears

Contents

1. The company targets capacity expansion
2. Oracle frames AI investment as a high-stakes gamble
Share link:

In this post:

  • Oracle shares slid after unveiling a $50 billion AI infrastructure funding plan.
  • Investors weigh debt, dilution and possible job cuts against future cloud demand.
  • Heavy AI spending sharpens market divides across big technology earnings.

Oracle stock slipped 3% in early premarket trade after the company revealed plans to raise up to $50 billion for AI-driven data center expansion, unsettling investors already wary of debt and dilution.

The Oracle announcement lands as hyperscalers race to secure AI infrastructure, pushing data center deals to record levels and balance sheets under strain.

In a statement released yesterday, Oracle expressed its goal of raising between $45 billion $50 billion in gross proceeds during the 2026 calendar year through a mix of debt/equity.

The company targets capacity expansion

The capital raised will be utilized for the purposes of expanding capacity to support contracted customers using its cloud offerings, including Nvidia, Metagroup, OpenAI, Facebook, AMD, TikTok, eXample AI etc.

The announcement led to more cautious reactions by investors regarding Oracle‘s latest capital expansion efforts as it relates specifically to AI technologies.

In addition, a TD Cowen research analyst published an analyst report that added more negative sentiment for Oracle, as it reported that “channel checks” suggested Oracle is considering layoffs of anywhere from 20 to 30,000 workers over the next 12 months.

The analyst estimated these layoffs would provide additional free cash flow of approximately $8 billion-$10 billion. Furthermore, one of the many options available for reducing leverage is through layoffs, along with asset sales and vendor financing options.

See also  Surge in People Seeking AI Companionship Over Traditional Affairs This Christmas

When contacted for clarification about the contents of this research report, Oracle declined to make any comment.

This is despite that Oracle says a big artificial intelligence data center going up in New Mexico will create twice as many permanent jobs as the company first thought, 1,500 positions once construction wraps up.

The company put out the revised numbers by the end of January. Executive Pradeep Vincent wrote on LinkedIn that the project “will deliver high-quality jobs, sustainable infrastructure, and long-term economic benefits to Doña Ana County.”

Oracle frames AI investment as a high-stakes gamble

The concerns regarding Oracle’s AI execution have intensified since the company’s initiation of $18 billion in bond sales for September, and more recently, a $300 billion deal with OpenAI; as such, Oracle’s funding model has come under intense scrutiny.

The Oracle slump has been ongoing in 2026, last month the data centre company lost more than $463 billion in value since hitting a record high of $933 billion in September 2025.

That drop, just under 50%, has thrown the company out of the top 10 most valuable US firms. It’s the latest blow to a company that investors once treated like a clean bet on artificial intelligence.

The drop started right after Oracle posted strong guidance last September for its cloud business, riding hype from rising AI demand. But that same AI trade is now getting crushed, and Oracle is getting hit the hardest.

See also  Elon Musk says "Make Games Great Again!", speaking up for gamers

According to Michael Field, Morningstar’s Chief Equity Strategist, the overall market sentiment regarding the future trajectory of AI-related stocks has increased.

“The stakes are rising for stocks with AI exposure; we are entering an end game; it is now or never,” commented Field.

“We are witnessing companies like Oracle and Microsoft that are ‘all in’ on AI.”

Field.

Field also stated that the amount of capital invested in AI will require investors to make difficult decisions. “The large scale of capital investments in AI suggests a binary outcome for investors; they must choose to either hold these stocks or sell them.”

He noted that the investor backlash to Oracle’s and other companies’ forgoing existing shareholdings in order to incur additional debt to fund their own capital investments is a driver for this reaction.

If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan