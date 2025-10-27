OpenAI urges US to expand power capacity to compete with China in AI race

OpenAI claims that the US should shift its focus to investing substantially in new energy sources if it aims to stay competitive with China in the AI race.

This announcement was released on Monday, October 27, following reports that the US-based startup has signed deals for significant infrastructure initiatives that require a vast power supply.

The situation illustrates a growing trend among large data centers in the US, which are vowing to push the boundaries of what is possible in the country, despite the electric grid already facing significant challenges.

The development follows Apple’s announcement that it has begun shipping advanced AI servers from its factory in Houston, Texas. According to the Cupertino-based tech company, these servers play a crucial role in their pledge to invest approximately $600 billion in the US, particularly in advanced manufacturing, suppliers, and other initiatives.

After this move, US President Donald Trump praised Apple’s decision and urged the tech giant, along with other technology firms, to expand their production operations in the United States.

Sources close to the situation mentioned that the tech giant first shared its intention to create US servers in February this year before making significant moves later.

Commenting on the company’s success in the AI landscape, Apple Chief Operating Officer Sabih Khan said the new servers will power Apple Intelligence and Private Cloud Compute services, set to be unveiled soon. He added that Apple is already using its own silicon technology to run these Apple Intelligence servers. See also Rivian agrees to a $250M legal settlement over IPO price fraud

OpenAI emphasized that electrons are the new oil

In a blog post dated Tuesday, October 28, OpenAI expressed that electricity is not just a utility but a crucial resource important for creating AI infrastructure that will enable them to maintain their leadership in the key technology. According to the tech company, leadership in the AI sector is as significant as electricity itself.

Regarding its earlier recommendation on a solution to boost the US’s position in the AI race, OpenAI submitted an 11-page document to the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, urging the country to focus on constructing approximately 100 gigawatts of new energy capacity each year.

A gigawatt is a unit of power that measures large collections of AI chips. According to an analysis from a reliable source based on data from the Energy Information Administration, 10 gigawatts is approximately equivalent to the annual power consumption of around 8 million homes in the US.

In terms of power capacity, OpenAI noted that China added approximately 429 gigawatts of new power capacity, while the US added only 51 gigawatts.

Concerning this gap, the tech company cautioned that this difference is establishing an electron gap, putting the US at risk of lagging behind. “Electrons are the new oil,” OpenAI emphasized.

Meanwhile, Nvidia made public its plans to invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI as the AI lab aims to develop multibillion-dollar data centers while utilizing Nvidia’s AI processors.

To achieve this, OpenAI stated that the company intends to construct and use Nvidia systems that require around 10 gigawatts of power.

Nvidia’s CEO highlights the strong relationship between OpenAI and Nvidia

During an interview in San Jose, California, Nvidia’s CEO Jensen Huang told a reporter that 10 gigawatts equals approximately 4 million to 5 million graphics processing units (GPUs). According to Huang, this figure is the total number they plan to ship this year. Notably, it is twice as much as last year.

“This is a huge project,” Huang said during the interview, which was conducted alongside Sam Altman, the CEO of OpenAI, and company president Greg Brockman.

A source with knowledge of the situation hinted that Nvidia’s initial investment of $10 billion will be made after the first gigawatt is completed. Additionally, the investments will be made at current valuations; however, the source requested anonymity as the details are private.

Following the report, shares of Nvidia surged by almost 4%, adding roughly $170 billion to the company’s market value and bringing its valuation close to $4.5 trillion.

The partnership is massive in size, said Huang, offering further evidence of the strong relationship between OpenAI and Nvidia, two of the key players that have driven the recent growth in AI.

Interestingly, the demand for Nvidia’s GPUs increased when OpenAI released ChatGPT in 2022, and OpenAI continues to rely on the company’s GPUs to develop its software and ship it to users.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.