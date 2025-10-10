ChatGPT maker, OpenAI and Sur Energy are weighing a massive $25 billion data center project in Argentina in a landmark development for Latin America’s tech environment.

The South American country’s government revealed the developments on Friday, indicating that a letter of intent has been signed for the project, that could be one of the most significant technology and energy infrastructure initiatives in the history of Argentina.

The Argentina project fits into OpenAI’s growth strategy

According to a Reuters article, the project will entail the development of a large-scale facility with a capacity of up to 500 megawatts meant to power advanced artificial intelligence computing.

A government statement indicates this mega project will be structured under the country’s RIGI tax break initiative, which went into effect last year as an effort to attract foreign capital.

In a social media post, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman confirmed the development, officially naming the project.

“We are proud to announce plans to launch Stargate Argentina, an exciting new infrastructure project in partnership with one of the country’s leading energy companies, Sur Energy.” Altman.

Altman also emphasized the project’s importance being the first of its kind ever to be developed in Latin America, a region which he described as “full of talent, creativity and ambition.”

The announcement comes at a time the AI startup is experiencing exponential growth. OpenAI which now has 800 million weekly users for its ChatGPT service recently concluded a secondary share sale, solidifying its position as the world’s most valuable startup with a $500 billion valuation.

Its recently launched AI-powered video generating tool, Sora is experiencing fastest growth within a week of its launch surpassing ChatGPT. As previously reported by Cryptopolitan, Sora massive demand reaching 1 million downloads. Although its access is currently limited to the US and Canada on an invite only basis, market data shows that Sora saw 627,000 downloads on iOS downloads during its first seven days of availability while ChatGPT recorded 606,000 downloads in its first week.

This growth also comes at a cost, high energy consumption. The colossal computational power needed to train and operate the startup’s AI models necessitates a global expansion of its AI infrastructure. The Argentina project also seem to be an instrumental part of that strategy.

The development also come after the startup’s developer conference earlier this week, where OpenAI showed off a series of new partnerships with huge brands like Spotify, Zillow, and Mattel, together with a suite of new tools aimed at expanding its application ecosystem.

As for the Argentina project, while the letter of intent represents the early stages, successful implementation of the project would provide a significant boost to Argentina’s economy and position the Latin American country as a critical hub for AI development in that region.

Sign up to Bybit and start trading with $30,050 in welcome gifts