OpenAI says it’s not going to leave Europe

OpenAI, the influential tech organization, has dismissed any plans to withdraw its presence from Europe, despite concerns about upcoming laws on artificial intelligence (AI) regulation.

The declaration follows an earlier statement by OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, indicating potential difficulties for the company’s European operations due to the anticipated stringent AI laws.

OpenAI’s commitment to Europe

Mr. Altman dispelled any uncertainties surrounding OpenAI’s commitment to Europe in a tweet on Friday, expressing his anticipation about the continued operation in the region.

His earlier comments suggesting a potential exodus, in the face of what he considered excessive regulation in the draft of the EU AI Act, were met with disapproval from numerous European lawmakers, including EU industry chief Thierry Breton.

A series of high-level meetings with senior politicians across several European nations, including France, Spain, Poland, Germany, and Britain, characterized Altman’s recent itinerary.

The dialogue centered on the future of AI and the advancements of OpenAI’s impressive language model, ChatGPT. The CEO marked the tour as a “very productive week of conversations in Europe about how to best regulate AI.”

OpenAI had previously faced scrutiny for not revealing the training data of its latest AI model, GPT-4. Citing the competitive market environment and potential safety concerns, the company refrained from exposing these specifics.

Nevertheless, as deliberations over the EU AI Act proceed, lawmakers have suggested new regulations that would mandate any entity utilizing generative AI tools, such as ChatGPT, to disclose copyrighted material used in training their systems.

These proposed provisions focus on maintaining transparency, thereby ensuring that both the AI model and the entity developing it is reliable. Dragos Tudorache, a Romanian MEP and the architect of the EU proposals, expressed that transparency should not deter any organization.

The EU Parliament reached a consensus on the draft of the Act earlier this month, with the final version of the bill to be finalized later this year.

Microsoft-backed AI chatbot, ChatGPT, has sparked both enthusiasm and concern with its innovative capabilities, occasionally resulting in regulatory confrontations.

OpenAI first faced regulator objections in March when Italian data regulator Garante accused it of violating European privacy rules. However, after OpenAI implemented new user privacy measures, ChatGPT was allowed to resume its operations.

A collaborative approach to AI governance

Upon Altman’s recent assurance of OpenAI’s European commitment, Dutch MEP Kim van Sparrentak, a contributor to the AI draft rules, affirmed the necessity of upholding tech company obligations towards transparency, security, and environmental standards.

Her German counterpart, MEP Sergey Lagodinsky, also involved in the draft AI Act, expressed relief over the reassurance and advocated for a common front against challenges.

In a demonstration of its commitment to ethical AI governance, OpenAI recently announced a $1 million fund to award ten equal grants for experiments seeking to shape AI software governance.

Altman hailed these grants as a mechanism to democratically decide on the behavior of AI systems, showcasing the tech giant’s dedication to maintaining open and democratic discourse on AI’s societal impact.

Despite initial hiccups and debates over regulations, OpenAI’s pledge to remain in Europe underlines its commitment to shaping the future of AI on a global stage.

With new strides in AI development and governance, OpenAI continues to foster collaboration and dialogue with regulators, emphasizing the need for comprehensive and fair AI policies.

