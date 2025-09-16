OpenAI is building a new ChatGPT specifically for teenagers

OpenAI has announced that it is developing a dedicated version of ChatGPT for teenagers, a move it says is necessary to strike a balance between safety, privacy, and freedom.

The San Francisco-based company, best known for pushing AI into the mainstream, said on Tuesday it would introduce what it described as “a different ChatGPT experience” for users under the age of 18. This comes amid pressure from regulators, politicians, and parents who have been calling for intensified scrutiny on the impacts of AI-powered chatbots on young people’s mental health.

The new ChatGPT will possess guardrails to protect teenagers

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman acknowledged the company faced difficult trade-offs.

“Some of our principles are in conflict,” he wrote in a blog post. “We prioritize safety ahead of privacy and freedom for teens; this is a new and powerful technology, and we believe minors need significant protection.”

OpenAI has long required users to be at least 13, but it now intends to build a stricter age-prediction system to distinguish adults from under-18s. In the event of uncertainties, it will automatically shift the user to the teen-specific version “out of abundance of caution.”

That experience will not only be more tightly supervised, but also place parents in a more central role. Through account linking, mothers and fathers will be able to manage their children’s access, limit features such as memory and chat history, and set blackout hours during which the system is unusable. Parents will also be notified if the platform detects signs of “acute distress”.

The company disclosed further limits, such as ChatGPT for teenagers will not engage in flirtatious exchanges, nor will it respond to questions about suicide or self-harm, even within creative writing. If a child demonstrates suicidal thoughts, the firm says it will first attempt to alert parents and, if necessary, notify authorities.

“These are difficult decisions, but after talking with experts, this is what we think is best,” OpenAI wrote.

OpenAI is acting amid intensified regulatory scrutiny

This new proposed development comes as the US Senate hearing to examine the risks AI poses to teenagers is just hours away. The bipartisan discussion will be led by Senator Josh Hawley, a Republican from Missouri, alongside senators Marsha Blackburn, Katie Britt, Richard Blumenthal, and Chris Coons.

Last week, in a process to seek answers, the Federal Trade Commission launched an inquiry into OpenAI, Alphabet, Meta, xAI, Snap, and Character.AI. The Commission is demanding information on the measures each has taken to safeguard minors. Recently, as reported by Cryptopolitan, a risk assessment by Common Sense Media also labeled Google Gemini as “high risk” for teens and children.

Lawsuits are adding to the pressure, as parents across the US have filed complaints accusing technology companies of designing addictive products that harm children’s mental well-being. The spate of legal action has already forced firms such as YouTube to create child-friendly alternatives.

Although OpenAI is making efforts towards a safer ChatGPT for minors, there is no guarantee the initiative will be successful, as tech-savvy youngsters may bypass parental controls and seek out unfiltered versions of popular apps.

“We have to separate users who are under 18 from those who aren’t.” OpenAI.

“If there is doubt, we will play it safe,” the company explained in its public statement.

Industry observers note that despite well-meaning efforts, teens often find “workarounds” to access mainstream platforms. OpenAI’s reliance on parents to monitor activity, they say, could become a sticking point.

The new initiative is part of a broader pledge by OpenAI to introduce stronger protections for young people and those in emotional distress by the end of the year.

As Altman put it, “This is a new and powerful technology, and we believe minors need significant protection.”

