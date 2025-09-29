OpenAI introduces parental controls on ChatGPT

OpenAI introduced parental controls to ChatGPT on Monday as a new safety feature for its chatbot. The initiative arose in response to a series of incidents in which certain ChatGPT models validated users’ delusional thinking, rather than redirecting them to harmful conversations.

The firm has also created a new parent resource page that explains how the chatbot works, includes parental controls, and offers ideas on how teens can use it for learning. The new features will be available to all ChatGPT users starting September 29.

Parental controls link parents’ accounts with their teens’ accounts

Introducing parental controls in ChatGPT. Now parents and teens can link accounts to automatically get stronger safeguards for teens. Parents also gain tools to adjust features & set limits that work for their family. Rolling out to all ChatGPT users today on web, mobile soon. pic.twitter.com/kcAB8fGAWG — OpenAI (@OpenAI) September 29, 2025

OpenAI has revealed that parental controls will enable parents to link their account with their teen’s account, allowing them to customize settings for a safe, age-appropriate experience. The company stated that the initiative is part of its ongoing effort to make its chatbot more helpful, while also providing families with tools to support their teens’ use of AI.

The ChatGPT maker recently shared its plans to build a long-term age prediction system. The system is designed to predict whether a user is under 18, enabling ChatGPT to apply teen-appropriate settings automatically.

The tech company stated that it has partnered with advocacy groups, including Common Sense Media, and policymakers such as the Attorneys General of California and Delaware. OpenAI believes the team will help inform its approach, as it works to refine and expand on the controls over time.

“Parental controls are just one piece of the puzzle when it comes to keeping teens safe online, though – they work best when combined with ongoing conversations about responsible AI use, clear family rules about technology, and active involvement in understanding what their teen is doing online.” –Robbie Torney, Senior Director, AI Programs, Common Sense Media.

Parents will first need to send an invite to their teen to connect accounts, or teens can also invite a parent to connect to set up parental controls. Once the accounts are linked, the parent gets access to manage the teen’s settings from their own account.

The new feature will allow parents to customize their teen’s experience in ChatGPT in a simple control page in account settings. Parents will also get notified once a teen has unlinked their accounts.

OpenAI acknowledged it’s also launching enhanced protections for linked teen accounts, including reduced graphic content, viral challenges, sexual, romantic, or violent roleplay, and extreme beauty ideals. The tech company said the initiative is aimed at helping to keep teens’ experiences age-appropriate.

The chatbot will give parents the option to turn the safeguards off if they choose, but teens are limited in making changes. OpenAI maintained that the safeguards are not fully foolproof, promising to continue iterating and improving them over time.

OpenAI’s parent control feature will also offer parents additional features, allowing them to set quiet hours, turn off voice mode, and manage memory. Parents can also remove ChatGPT’s image generation feature and opt out of model training, which limits the ability for their teens’ conversations to improve models powering the chatbot.

Parental controls come with new notification system

The tech company, which has approximately 700 million weekly active users for its chatbot products, has introduced a new notification system in ChatGPT to help parents identify if something may be wrong. OpenAI added safeguards that help the chatbot recognize potential signs that a teen might be thinking of self-harm.

The firm said it has a small team of specially trained people who review situations where the system detects potential self-harm. OpenAI also revealed that it can contact parents by email, text message, and push alerts on their phone if there are any signs of acute distress. The feature won’t work once parents have opted out. OpenAI is also seeking the best way to contact law enforcement or other emergency services in cases where the company detects an imminent threat to life and is unable to reach a parent.

