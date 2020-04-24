No doubt! In today’s fast-moving world where technology is at the forefront of an ever dynamic society, gambling transactions have evolved. Many gambling sites have adopted a simpler, easier, and safer mode of online casino crypto payment.

Annual turnover over $100 billion by 2022

Over the last couple of years, the gambling world has risen to all-time popularity. Many people have started to favor casino sites over the traditional, land-based Casinos. Gambling Experts estimate that by 2022, worldwide annual turnover would more than certainly reach $100 billion.

The said amount is around a third of the overall revenue produced from all gambling facilities globally. Based on this report, we may as well assume that online casinos are well on their way to becoming the gambling industry leaders in the near future.

Crypto payments redefine gambling

The payment methods available through the casino site are quite numerous. It is no longer news that cryptocurrencies are by far the safest mode of transactions, with preference to Bitcoin. Bitcoin had a massive spike in value and was worth around $20,000 in its peak back in 2017.

That was an all-time high, even though months down the line, the value had depreciated significantly, Bitcoin still remains a valuable model for online casino crypto payments. The new generation of gamblers prefer a faster and securer mode of payment rather than playing for fiat currencies, and that is what exactly cryptocurrencies offer.

Starting with instant online casinos, then came the mobile age and now the gambling industry is reigned by cryptocurrencies. As a result, Bitcoin is widely utilized as an online casino crypto payment.

Online casino crypto payments pro

One of the major advantages online casinos have over land-based casinos is their accessibility. All casino games can be played at any time and location. All that you will require is a smart device and a good connection to the Internet. To make it even better, online casino payout rates are even higher.

To even make it better, Bitcoin has a payment medium that is fully optimized for online use. What this means for users is that every deposit and withdrawal is done instantly without any hassles. However, this is not the case with other currencies.

Another beautiful aspect of using Bitcoin is that trading with cryptocurrency helps you to maintain your absolute privacy, and this is just the case with Bitcoin. So in case you aren’t aware, online casinos make you play under aliases and encourage you to be anonymous to some degree, however, Bitcoin takes a step further.

In utilizing this cryptocurrency, you can also enhance your safety and protection at the casino sites you visit frequently. Finally, many experts believe that Bitcoin will become one of the most desired payment options for online casino crypto payments.