TL;DR Breakdown

• OnePlus could enter the crypto market using surveys.

• Apple and Samsung develop their cryptocurrency wallet.

OnePlus, the tech genius company could enter the crypto market, especially with Bitcoin. The company is conducting surveys on blockchain technology and cryptocurrency wallet. The objective of these surveys is to boost the company’s network by correcting existing errors in the market.

The company asks users if they have used trading platforms such as Gemini, Coinbase, Binance, and Robinhood. OnePlus could be planning to venture into the decentralized market with Bitcoin, Dogecoin, Ethereum, and other cryptocurrencies. Ether has become popular in recent months for its highly functional smart contracts and commerce applications.

OnePlus Blockchain research survey

OnePlus wants to enter as a cryptocurrency wallet with the survey named “OnePlus Blockchain Research.” This business research attempts to build products around virtual currencies, although its point of focus is towards Blockchain technology, as its title indicates. Among the available questions is developing a new crypto platform that could save assets such as Bitcoin.

The survey also asks users if they trade with cryptocurrencies and the platforms they use. Also included is a question about the drawbacks investors encounter with each cryptocurrency wallet they use. The company is also seen to collect information on respondents using active software wallets such as MetaMask or Coinbase.

OnePlus bets on the cryptocurrency wallet

Although investments in cryptocurrencies remain volatile, OnePlus is betting everything on the latent market. The company’s technology rival, Samsung, has also supported Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Samsung has been in the game with cryptocurrencies since the Galaxy s10 was created in February 2019.

Another tech monster like Apple is not far behind in the decentralized market as they have shown their interest in the market. Apple recently publicized that it wanted to enter a cryptocurrency wallet to support Bitcoin and offer secured payments.

However, many traditional investors are refraining from investing in cryptocurrencies despite new announcements. Stock investors have no sympathy for cryptocurrency volatility; claiming that crypto has a domino effect that will fall at some point.

The three tech companies could be competing to come up with the best cryptocurrency wallet for their users to enjoy. OnePlus, like Samsung and Apple, may need time and show a solid scheme for their crypto commercialization. For now, companies have expressed their interest in the market but have not entered the scene completely.

OnePlus could take that big step that limits Apple or Samsung about its integration into the crypto market. After completing the survey, the company could create its platform to store, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies. This could be like a mobile wallet, with maximum security and easy to buy with digital currencies in certified stores.

Apple would not not stop with their cryptocurrency development either, let alone Samsung which spearheaded the rise of technology linked to cryptocurrencies.