OnePlanet To Provide Polygon-dedicated Launchpad Services

NFT Marketplace, OnePlanet , is presenting its launchpad service to support the Polygon NFT ecosystem. By commencing an NFT launchpad service dedicated to the Polygon ecosystem, OnePlanet now brings new collections to be minted and launched on the Polygon network .

Since OnePlanet’s marketplace launch on Polygon this September, the project has supported the revival of more than 60 Terra-based NFT collections on Polygon. At the same time, OnePlanet listed Polygon-based NFT projects such as the Move-to-earn (M2E) project TRACER and metaverse project The Mars, establishing OnePlanet as a leading marketplace in the Polygon NFT ecosystem..

The first project to use OnePlanet’s launchpad is “Derby Stars,” a P2E blockchain-based horse racing game, dropping 1,000 free Randombox NFTs through Allowlist and Public sales. Derby Stars already had their second and third pre-sale through OnePlanet’s launchpad on Terra, setting the record of selling out in 1 minute and 30 seconds. A Unique Horse from the third pre-sale was sold for over $40,000 on a gamified live auction launchpad.

OnePlanet will provide a launchpad customized to suit each project’s needs and concepts. For example, different types of launchpad mechanisms, such as English and Dutch auctions, will be introduced. Various other gamified features will be added to the launchpad for unique minting experiences. Trading with the project’s native tokens will also be available on OnePlanet. Moreover, OnePlanet offers bountiful marketing support for their launchpad partners, such as bridging partnerships with other projects, influencers, and communities in the Polygon Ecosystem.

Pryce Cho, CEO of OnePlanet, said, “OnePlanet has been working closely with Polygon Studios to expand the Polygon NFT ecosystem and the upcoming launchpad service will contribute to accelerating its growth.”

Lastly, the Reddit Avatar Collections, also built on Polygon , were recently listed on OnePlanet, bringing significant attention to the ecosystem. Crazy Defense Heroes and $TOWER from Animoca brands will also soon be onboarded on OnePlanet as well.

Polygon’s low-cost, carbon-neutral, and highly efficient infrastructure is a perfect foundation for NFT creators to launch their projects. The network already boasts a highly composable ecosystem of over 37,000 decentralized applications (dApps), which include leading NFT and Metaverse projects such as Decentraland, The Sandbox, NFT Worlds, Cryptovoxels, Somnium Space, and others.

About OnePlanet

OnePlanet is a Polygon-based NFT marketplace, where holders can define and expand the utilities of their NFTs. Starting as a marketplace to trade NFTs, OnePlanet also provides Social features to enable meaningful communication between holders and Technical infrastructure to accelerate a project’s development.

About Polygon

Polygon is the leading blockchain development platform, offering scalable, affordable, secure and sustainable blockchains for Web3. Its growing suite of products offers developers easy access to major scaling solutions including L2 (ZK Rollups and Optimistic Rollups), sidechains, hybrid, stand-alone and enterprise chains, and data availability. Polygon’s scaling solutions have seen widespread adoption with 37,000+ decentralized applications hosted,1.94B+ total transactions processed, 164M+ unique user addresses, and $5B+ in assets secured. The network is home for some of the biggest Web3 projects such as Aave, Uniswap, OpenSea and well-known enterprises including Meta, Stripe and Adobe. Polygon is carbon neutral with the goal of leading the Web3 ecosystem in becoming carbon negative.

If you’re an Ethereum Developer, you’re already a Polygon developer! Leverage Polygon’s fast and secure txns for your dApp, get started here .

