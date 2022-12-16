OneFootball, Animoca Brands and Dapper Labs drop new comic book-style NFT collection with World Cup stars

London, UK, 15th December, 2022, Chainwire

OneFootball has today dropped its new NFT project, Footballer’s Journey, ahead of the World Cup Final – now live on the OneFootball marketplace .

Developed in partnership with industry trailblazers Dapper Labs and Animoca Brands, Footballer’s Journey tells the stories of seven elite players from childhood to stardom in comic-style books, each made up of different chapters containing special NFTs – called ‘panels’.

The collection features stars who have lit up the tournament, including Brazilian ace Vinícius Júnior and France’s stalwart defender and semi-finalist Raphaël Varane.

Following a sell-out pre-sale, Chapter 1 panels are now available to buy and trade on the OneFootball marketplace , with packs containing four panels priced at $29. Within the 20,195 individual NFTs minted in the first drop, 155 are rare, giving collectors the chance to own a truly unique piece of the players’ storied careers.

Completing a chapter by piecing together the key milestones in a player’s journey gives the collector access to exclusive rewards made possible by OneFootball’s unique relationship with the player line-up, including the chance to meet these footballing heroes in real life.

The books, which are free, will be shared by the seven players on their own social media channels for fans to start collecting Chapter 1 panels, with further chapters set to be released in 2023.

The seven-star players are:

Vinícius Júnior (Brazil / Real Madrid)

Sadio Mané (Senegal / Bayern Munich)

João Félix (Portugal / Atlético Madrid)

Alphonso Davies (Canada / Bayern Munich)

Raphaël Varane (France / Manchester United)

Serge Gnabry (Germany / Bayern Munich)

Minjae Kim (South Korea / SSC Napoli)

Jean-Charles Gaudechon, CEO OneFootball Labs, said: “With the world gripped by football fever, we’re excited to be bringing a whole new NFT format to collectors and fans. Through our partnerships and access to some of the biggest players in football, it’s a major step towards our goal of giving people accessible, affordable, and unique Web3 experiences that encourage widespread adoption of blockchain technology in football. We can’t wait to bring fans even more in the future.”

The Footballer’s Journey collection uses the Flow blockchain, the low-inflation decentralised network.

More information on Chapter 1 is available at aera.onefootball.com/players or in the OneFootball discord: https://discord.gg/aera .

About OneFootball Labs

OneFootball’s goal is to fuel the world’s football obsession. Reaching 100 million football fans worldwide every month, OneFootball is the most popular football media platform for the new generation of football fans. In 2022, OneFootball announced a new joint venture – OneFootball Labs – formed with Web3 champion Animoca Brands alongside one of the pioneers in the blockchain space, Liberty City Ventures. OneFootball Labs will enable clubs, leagues, federations and players to release premium digital assets and fan-centric experiences on the sports-industry leading Flow blockchain so fans can get their favourite moments through the easy-to-use and secure wallet, Dapper. OneFootball aims to be at the forefront of the Web3 era, helping clubs, leagues, federations and players build more direct relationships with fans and creating new digital experiences. All digital collectibles will be available on OneFootball’s marketplace.

For more information, please visit:

Victoria Boyce

Headland

vboyce@headlandconsultancy.com

