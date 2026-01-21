Ondo Global Markets launches over 200 stocks on Solana

Ondo Global Markets, one of the biggest issuers of tokenized securities, will list over 200 new stocks on Solana. The platform will become a tokenization competitor to XStocks.

Ondo Global Markets will spread its tokenization to Solana, adding another standard for tokenized stocks. Ondo remains one of the biggest RWA issuers, though it would still have to compete with Solana’s XStocks. Ondo’s addition to Solana will increase its influence as a tokenization platform. Until recently, Solana carried 319 tokenized assets.

‘We’re excited to bring hundreds of onchain securities with Wall Street liquidity to Solana’s thriving ecosystem. For the first time, Solana users can rest assured that they can buy tokenized stocks in size at brokerage prices, giving them peace of mind when trading onchain. Ondo Global Markets’ liquidity model enables it to launch with hundreds of assets live on day one, with thousands more to come,’ said Ian De Bode, President of Ondo Finance.

Ondo Global Markets has already tokenized 200 stocks and will move those highly active assets to Solana. The new options will reach over 2.8M daily active users on Solana.

The new wave of assets is made up of mostly tokenized US stocks and ETFs, bringing a new wave of traditional finance assets to Solana. The assets also include blue-chip equities, gold, silver, and other commodity ETFs, as well as sector exposure to AI and other niches.

Ondo brings mainstream liquidity to Solana

Ondo’s tokenized assets are different in that they can tap the liquidity of the world’s largest exchanges, NASDAQ and NYSE. The tokenized assets do not rely on small liquidity pools, which usually support only a handful of active assets.

Solana will gain exposure to TradFi, offering institutional-grade RWA trading. The shift arrives just as other crypto projects are seeking ways to offer stock and metal trading, using their on-chain technology to tap trends outside of crypto.

Tokenized assets are easy to create, but Ondo solves the issue of liquidity, bringing real volumes while using Solana as the rails for trading. Ondo chose Solana for its high-performance chain, offering seamless performance and wider access.

Ian De Bode, President of Ondo Finance, said:

Ondo Global Markets has already launched on Ethereum and BNB Chain at the end of 2025. The platform taps into international interest in US stocks and has surpassed $460M in total value locked and $6.8B in cumulative trading volume.

