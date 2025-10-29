Ondo Finance launches tokenized stocks on BNB Chain

Ondo Finance announced another collection of tokenized stocks, available on BNB Chain. The assets will also start trading immediately through PancakeSwap.

Ondo Finance brought another wave of tokenized stocks, this time directly available for decentralized trading on BNB Chain. The tokenized shares will be suitable for immediate trading on PancakeSwap, tapping decentralized liquidity.

PancakeSwap announced early incentives, setting zero fees for trading Ondo Finance tokenized stocks for the first 30 days. The available tokens are published in a transparent list, containing the BNB Chain addresses. At this early stage, even hot shares like NVDA are only held by 18 wallets in their new tokenized form.

Ondo Global Markets, the most active platform for tokenization, will give access to over 100 US stocks and ETFs. The tokenized stocks and selected ETFs change the way investors interact with the markets, benefiting from the recent growth of DEX trading. In September, Ondo Finance performed a similar launch of 100 assets on Ethereum.

The Ondo tokenized stocks follow other recent integrations, such as XStocks on Solana, as well as TRON-based versions of US securities. XStocks have already shown robust demand and significant volumes on some assets.

Ondo may grow its influence as a carrier of tokenized stocks

Ondo has already integrated tradable products, achieving $350M in total value locked and $669M in total on-chain trading volume. Ondo Global Markets launched in September, growing rapidly as one of the largest tokenized security platforms.

The addition of PancakeSwap as a main market may double the volumes and increase the assets under management due to rising demand. As of October 29, Ondo Global Markets sees almost balanced mint/redeem ratios after a rapid initial creation of tokens.

Tokenized stocks are still the least numerous asset, as there is no single standard for trading shares or the ownership of the underlying shares. On some platforms, the tokens are created to reflect the share price, but without actual ownership on the side of the protocol.

Tokenized assets break above $35B

In total, tokenized assets have reached over $35B, of which public and private equity make up around $1.3B. Ondo may make a breakthrough as Binance remains one of the most active hubs for DEX trading.

“RWAs are one of the fastest-growing segments on BNB Chain. Partnering with Ondo marks a key step in bringing high-quality financial products onchain for millions of users,” said Sarah Song, Head of Business Development at BNB Chain.

Ondo plans to give access to US stocks to traders in Asia, Latin America, and more, as BNB Chain is used globally, with highly active traders.

Following the recent integration news, BNB traded at $1,103.54. ONDO traded at $0.73, still near a one-month low after October’s market correction.

