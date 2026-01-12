Token unlocks totaling over $1.69 billion are scheduled for the week of January 12-19, 2026, according to data from Tokenomist.

ONDO leads cliff unlocks with 1.94 billion tokens worth $772.42 million, representing 57.23% of adjusted released supply. TRUMP follows with 55.10 million tokens valued at $299.17 million.

ONDO dominates cliff token unlocks with $772.42M

ONDO leads all token unlocks for the January 12-19 week with 1.94 billion tokens worth $772.42 million. The unlock represents 57.23% of adjusted released supply. It is also the largest single token unlock event.

TRUMP posts the second-largest cliff unlock with 55.10 million tokens valued at $299.17 million. The unlock accounts for 13.30% of adjusted released supply. TRUMP also appears in linear unlocks with the same 55.10 million tokens representing 27.55% of circulating supply.

CONX unlocks 1.32 million tokens worth $20.59 million, representing 1.59% of adjusted released supply. Arbitrum (ARB) releases 96.00 million tokens valued at $19.56 million, accounting for 1.68% of supply. DBR unlocks 618.33 million tokens worth $11.52 million, a substantial 14.81% of adjusted released supply.

CHEEL releases 20.81 million tokens valued at $11.50 million, representing 2.78% of supply. Starknet (STRK) unlocks 127.00 million tokens worth $10.33 million, accounting for 4.83% of adjusted released supply. SEI releases 75.80 million tokens valued at $9.15 million, representing 1.44% of supply.

ZK completes the major cliff unlocks with 173.08 million tokens worth $5.89 million, representing 3.16% of adjusted released supply. The nine cliff unlocks total approximately $1.16 billion in value. The concentration in ONDO and TRUMP means these two projects account for 92.4% of cliff unlock value.

Linear token unlocks add $537M in weekly releases

RAIN leads linear token unlocks with 9.41 billion tokens worth $84.13 million scheduled for the week. The unlock represents 2.77% of circulating supply.

Solana unlocks 482,400 tokens worth $67.14 million, or just 0.09% of circulating supply. TRUMP makes its second appearance with 55.10 million tokens in linear releases worth $299.17 million, or 27.55% of circulating supply.

Worldcoin releases 37.23 million tokens worth $21.13 million, 1.37% of circulating supply; RIVER unlocks 1.25 million tokens worth $21.02 million, or a quite reasonable 6.38% of the circulating supply. DOGE has unlocked 97.56 million tokens worth $13.42 million, which is just 0.06% of the huge circulating supply.

Avalanche finally unlocks 700,000 tokens worth $9.57 million, about 0.16% of the circulating supply. ASTER releases 10.28 million tokens worth $7.34 million, 0.43% of supply. Bittensor finally unlocks 25,200 tokens worth $7.22 million, representing 0.26% of the circulating supply.

Smaller projects face unlock schedules

Masters of Trivia (MOT) shows 4.83% unlock progress with the next release of 5.5 million MOT tokens worth $17.92 million. The unlock represents 1.10% of total locked supply. The trivia gaming project maintains relatively low unlock progression.

HyperGPT (HGPT) shows 86.04% unlock progress with the next release of 13.92 million HGPT tokens worth $71,884.74. Checkmate (CHECK) shows 18.18% unlock progress with the next release of 16.77 million CHECK tokens worth $1.32 million. The unlock represents 1.68% of total locked supply.

BounceBit (BB) shows 44.53% unlock progress with the next release of 32.78 million BB tokens worth $2.08 million. The unlock represents 1.56% of total locked supply. DappRadar (RADAR) shows 79.12% unlock progress with the next release of 107.89 million RADAR tokens worth $50,961.16.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program