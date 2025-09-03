FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
DNBEUROKX

OKX has been fined $2.6M in the Netherlands

2 mins read
797995
OKX has been fined $2.6M in the Netherlands.Photo by Alpha Photo via Flickr.

Contents

1. OKX pays fines in 2025 for operational violations
2. Netherlands and US team up in illicit crypto use hunt
Share link:

In this post:

  • OKX was fined $2.6M by the Dutch central bank for operating without registration between July 2023 and August 2024.
  • The exchange faces repeated penalties in many countries over compliance and anti-money laundering failures.
  • Dutch and US authorities also shut down VerifTools, a fake ID marketplace accepting cryptocurrency payments.

Global spot crypto trading platform OKX has been fined €2.25 million ($2.6 million) by the Dutch National Bank (DNB) for operating in the Netherlands without mandatory registration. 

According to a Wednesday press release by the Dutch central bank, OKX is being fined for its services between July 2023 and August 2024. At the time, the exchange was officially known as Aux Cayes Fintech Co., and offered crypto services in the Netherlands without registering with local financial watchdogs.

To connect the digital asset market with the country’s anti-money laundering (AML) regulations, the Dutch government mandated registration for the industry in 2020.

Several exchanges have faced sanctions for similar violations, including Crypto.com, which was fined €2.85 million, and Kraken was ordered to pay €4 million for failing to meet the same requirements.

“This fine relates to a legacy registration matter that has long since been remediated, with no impact on customers,” an OKX spokesperson said by email. 

OKX pays fines in 2025 for operational violations

The 2017-founded trading platform told reporters the penalty was the smallest ever imposed by the DNB against a major trading platform. Per a company spokesperson, the fines had been reduced because it took corrective measures that included migrating Dutch users to its fully Markets in Crypto Assets (MiCA)-licensed European entity.

See also  Ukraine’s central bank rejects crypto reserve option

However, this is the third instance of rule-breaking-related penalties OKX has found itself entangled in this year. In February, the platform’s Seychelles entity was ordered to pay a $504 million penalty in the United States after authorities identified several compliance violations. 

Investigators said that between 2018 and early 2024, OKX processed more than $1 trillion in transactions for US customers, despite officially blocking them from its platform. These included more than $5 billion in trades linked to criminal proceeds and suspicious activity.

A compliance audit in 2023 uncovered systemic flaws, leading to a sanction of €1.1 million ($1.2 million) in April from the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit (FIAU). According to the FIAU, some of these failures were “serious and systematic.”

OKX responded by promising financial watchdogs it would improve its compliance in the coming years. 

During the same month, Thailand’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed a criminal complaint against the trading platform alongside nine individuals with the country’s Economic Crime Suppression Division. The SEC alleged that the group ran a digital asset exchange in breach of the Emergency Decree on Digital Asset Businesses enacted in 2018.

In January, the Malta Financial Services Authority (MFSA) imposed a €304,000 penalty on OKX for failing to comply with certain unspecified regulations. In an agreement made during that enforcement, the exchange agreed to appoint an independent third-party service provider to review its governance framework.

See also  Russian bill threatens crypto business with $25K fines for payments and mining

Beyond fines, Bloomberg News reported in March that European authorities were investigating whether hackers had used the platform’s Web3 tools to launder funds stolen in a $1.5 billion heist from the trading platform Bybit. 

Netherlands and US team up in illicit crypto use hunt

Meanwhile, the Netherlands and US authorities announced on Sunday that they had taken down the VerifTools marketplace, an online store selling fake identification documents.

According to a press statement seen by Cryptopolitan, the marketplace accepted digital asset payments for forged documents for as little as $9. Per the investigators, two physical servers in Amsterdam were seized together with 21 virtual servers supporting the operation.

Get seen where it counts. Advertise in Cryptopolitan Research and reach crypto’s sharpest investors and builders.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...

Sign up and stay on the top

Stay informed with Cryptopolitan’s newsletters — delivered straight to your inbox.

subscribe

Your gateway to web3.

top section
Learn
Company
Our products
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

Copyright 2025 Cryptopolitan

SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan