TL;DR Breakdown

OKEx exchange launches NFT market.

OkEx creates NFT market to provide comprehensive system to manage NFT.

Top crypto firm OKEx exchange has announced the launch of its decentralized digital asset ecosystem, DeFi Hub. The platform features two core products: NFT Marketplace and DeFi Dashboard.

In a press release on Thursday, OKEx exchange revealed that the exchange’s NFT Marketplace is an end-to-end NFT platform built to empower creators and inspire collectors.

According to OKEx exchange, through the platform, anyone can buy, sell and trade NFTs directly, with zero fees paid out to OKEx. What makes OKEx NFT Marketplace even more unique is that anyone can use the platform to mint their own NFTs of any kind, using the OEC or Ethereum blockchains.

The exchange stated that newly minted NFTs would be available for sale on NFT Marketplace, and creators are given the flexibility to set their own royalty fees.

OKEx, to further prove its commitment to protecting the interests of creators, states that royalty fees for creators are paid out to them on every transaction on its secondary NFT marketplace. The NFT Marketplace also lets users import NFTs that have been generated on other supported platforms.

Why OKEx exchange launched its NFT market

The exchange director, Lennix Lai, said the firm had to break into the NFT space to create a comprehensive system for managing NFTs.

“The NFT market is growing rapidly in popularity, creating a need for a comprehensive system for managing NFTs, he said in a statement.

He notes that the DeFi Hub created by the exchange firm now will accelerate NFT adoption by making it easier for anyone to create, exchange, and sell NFTs.

Speaking on the DeFi Dashboard, he said that the product brings much-needed improvements to users’ visualizations of their cryptocurrency portfolios.

The DeFi hub dashboard offers a way to view and manage decentralized assets across major blockchain networks and DeFi protocols. The DeFi Dashboard displays both a full portfolio view and a separate view for digital collectibles.