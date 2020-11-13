OKEx angry customers demand answers regarding the companies month-long silence.

The crypto market is soaring as Bitcoin is resting at the $16,100 threshold, making the crypto exchanges silence a bitter pill to swallow.

The company had put in place a crypto retrieval halt on the 16th of October 2020.

OKEx angry customers demand answers

The company had put in place a crypto retrieval halt on the 16th of October 2020. CEO of ZB.com, Omar Chen, told Cointelegraph that customers no longer trust OKex knows what they are doing and are now angry.



OKEx halted operations because the local security agencies were investigating its private key holder. The company believed halting any cryptocurrency exchange was the best thing to do.



Since the company first announced the crypto ban, there has been silence. The consequence of the companies quietness is that customers are left to cling to unconfirmed reports.



One report suggested that the organization’s co-founder Mingxing “Star” Xu was arrested. OKEx clients now believe that the founder was the criminal responsible for the halting of their crypto activities.



The companies spokesperson said to the Cointelegraph that the investigation was sensitive and that they cannot provide any comment. The organization continued that funds were safe, and their other services were not affected by the current goings-on.



The company apologized because they halted their service and emphasized how hard their team was working to ensure that services would be back. The organizations statement suggested they wanted the service to be at an optimal level for its clients.



The company emphasized that they are focusing on ensuring the safety of their clients. The organization is an extensive exchange, so this silence is extreme.