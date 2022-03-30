Cryptopolitan is happy to announce OKC, the world’s first trading-focused blockchain network, as the next guest project for the upcoming Web3 Masterminds live session. OKC shall be represented by James (Community Lead) and Jordan (Business Development Lead).

Web3 Masterminds is a live cryptocurrency talk show hosted by Cryptopolitan and sponsored by Forward Protocol, a technology platform that provides cost-effective blockchain toolkits that connect the value-driven economy.

The session with the OKC team will be live-streamed on Friday, 1st April, at 3 PM UTC across all Cryptopolitan and Forward Protocol’s social media channels.

Both James and Jordan will be speaking with the co-founder of Forward Protocol, Mitch Rankin, about the OKC ecosystem, including other mind-blowing topics on cryptocurrency, blockchain, and NFTs.

About OKC

Previously OKExChain, OKC is a decentralized, borderless, and open-source blockchain for exchanging value. It was developed by the leading cryptocurrency company OKX in response to the demand for scalable and cross-chain interoperable blockchain technology and infrastructure. Anyone can build or launch decentralized applications on the OKC network.

About Forward Protocol

Forward Protocol is the “WordPress for Web3.0.” The protocol uses a no-code and easy-to-deploy model to facilitate seamless deployment of blockchain applications spanning NFT, DeFi, Gamification, AI, ML, and Social Tokens. Forward Protocol’s toolkits make it easier for businesses and individuals to leverage Web 3.0 and blockchain technology.

