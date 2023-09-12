Oasys Announces Integration of KDDI’s αU Wallet and αU Market to Elevate the Oasys Ecosystem

Description Singapore, Singapore, September 12th, 2023, Chainwire Oasys, a game-focused blockchain, is pleased to announce its officially integrated into “αU market,” an NFT marketplace, and “αU Wallet,” a crypto asset wallet provided by KDDI Corp – one of the top three telecom companies in Japan. This integration enables users to offer NFTs on Oasys in the … Read more

Singapore, Singapore, September 12th, 2023, Chainwire

Oasys, a game-focused blockchain, is pleased to announce its officially integrated into “αU market,” an NFT marketplace, and “αU Wallet,” a crypto asset wallet provided by KDDI Corp – one of the top three telecom companies in Japan. This integration enables users to offer NFTs on Oasys in the “αU market” and manage NFTs on Oasys in the “αU wallet” as well as transfer and deposit OAS tokens. Integrating into Oasys gives developers who build on Oasys access to KDDI’s massive user base, propelling the mass adoption of blockchain gaming to new heights.

The collaboration with Oasys comes after KDDI launched the metaverse and Web3 service “αU (Alpha You)” earlier in March to build a world where anyone can become a creator. As part of KDDI’s broader Web3 initiatives, the company also announced its participation in Oasys as a network validator. KDDI also participated as a judge in Oasys’ HACKJAM hackathon held in Tokyo from June to July this year, contributing to the growth of the Oasys ecosystem.

Ryo Matsubara (Oasys) and Shunpei Tatebayashi (KDDI) detail the partnership in an interview for Mugenlabo magazine, highlighting the importance of integrating a Web3-era service into a game-agnostic blockchain. This move strengthens the position of both brands for the increasing adoption of blockchain games and dApps.

This integration will open access to KDDI’s massive customer base for Oasys users, enabling substantial progress towards the mass adoption of blockchain games. Additionally, αU Wallet’s backup and filtering functions align with Oasys’ mission to lower the entry barrier for novice users into the cryptocurrency and NFT space. These features allow users, including newcomers, to navigate NFTs and cryptocurrencies confidently.

Leveraging the expertise and strengths of KDDI in its telecommunications business will open various possibilities for collaboration. Oasys’ focus on bridging Web2 and Web3 gaming finds robust support in KDDI’s strong presence in the telecommunications segment. As KDDI continues to provide infrastructure and content-related partnerships, Oasys will capitalize on the brand’s knowledge of the fusion of new technologies and communication to create new and exciting experiences through 5G communication and AR/MR technologies.

Driven by a shared enthusiasm for blockchain technology and Web3, Oasys and KDDI remain committed to closely collaborating and exploring new opportunities that benefit our brands and users.

About Oasys

Oasys is a blockchain-based game development platform that offers a highly scalable Layer 1 hub and specialized Layer 2 using Ethereum‘s Layer 2 scaling solution. The ecosystem provides game developers with a secure and scalable blockchain infrastructure for creating more efficient, secure, and interoperable games. Among Oasys’ validators are leaders in gaming and Web3, such as SEGA, Ubisoft, and Yield Guild Games, who act as initial validators in our Proof-of-Stake (PoS) based blockchain. Oasys’ expert blockchain team, combined with the biggest names in gaming, is revolutionizing the gaming industry.

Oasys solves the challenges that game developers face when building blockchain-based games by focusing on creating an ecosystem for gamers and developers to distribute and develop games. The company’s trifecta approach includes a fast network powered by the gaming community, a scalable network powered by AAA game developers, and a blockchain that provides the best user experience with fast transactions and zero gas fees. This approach prepares participants to enter the Oasys and play.

Oasys and KDDI will continue to explore mutually beneficial collaborations that are building a bridge between Web2 users and the Web3 realm.

More information on Oasys is available at:

About KDDI

KDDI is a leading Japanese telecommunications company renowned for its cutting-edge technological solutions and extensive network infrastructure. With a strong focus on innovation and a commitment to providing reliable and secure connectivity, KDDI plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of telecommunications.

For more information on KDDI, please visit:

