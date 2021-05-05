TL;DR Breakdown

Oakland Athletics now accepts DOGE payment for tickets.

Doge becoming acceptable means of payment.

Major Baseball League team Oakland Athletics is the latest professional sports club to accept Dogecoin as a form of payment for ticket sales.

They join professional basketball club Dallas Mavericks, which belongs to crypto enthusiast and billionaire investor Mark Cuban.

Oakland Athletics’s president Dave Kaval said on Twitter the team had already processed Dogecoin transactions, which he said were the first in Major League Baseball history. He added the hashtag #DogecoinToTheMoon.

The transactions are another twist in Dogecoin’s remarkable tale. The meme coin became the fourth-largest cryptocurrency with a $90 billion market cap and has been on a record-setting spree this bull season.

The Major League Baseball team has announced that fans can purchase game tickets at RingCentral Coliseum using $DOGE.

The current Doge offering includes a two-seat pod in the Plaza Infield for 100 Dogecoin for the May 3-6 series versus the Toronto Blue Jays. Given Dogecoin’s price, the pod tickets would be worth around $48, a steep discount compared to the usual price of around $80.

Fans were being asked to fill out a form so they could be contacted by a ticketing representative with details of how to pay via BitPay. The addition of Dogecoin comes after the baseball team had earlier announced that it would offer the whole season suite for one Bitcoin.

Beyond Oakland Athletics, DOGE payments continuing

It is not surprising anymore that firms, supermarkets, clubs, among others, support BTC; however, for Doge, it is just becoming a thing.

Two major sports league teams now accept Doge along with car dealerships and medical suppliers. With a market cap of $90 billion, it is currently larger than BMW and Ford.

Interestingly the founder of the Dogecoin, who later left the project for the community to make it more decentralized, sold his share of Doge to buy a new Honda, and now Dogecoin is more significant than the most premium car brands in the US.