Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang Lauds Taiwan’s Role in AI Revolution

Jensen Huang, CEO of Nvidia Corp., recently praised Taiwan’s pivotal role in the burgeoning artificial intelligence (AI) revolution during a gathering of Taiwanese individuals in Silicon Valley.

Taiwan: At the heart of innovation

Huang, a native of Tainan, emphasized Taiwan’s significance in the new industrial landscape where innovation is reshaping traditional paradigms. He commended Taiwan’s position at the forefront of this revolution, highlighting the nation’s integral role in pioneering novel approaches to manufacturing and technology development.

Reflecting on Nvidia’s journey, Huang recounted the company’s early triumph with the RIVA 128, its inaugural commercial success. He described the manufacturing process of this groundbreaking product as exceptionally intricate, underscoring its complexity at the time.

Despite budget constraints, Huang contacted Morris Chang, the founder of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC), seeking collaboration. This initial contact marked the beginning of a fruitful partnership spanning nearly three decades. Huang attributed much of Nvidia’s success to the expertise and contributions of Taiwanese professionals, particularly in accelerating the performance of Nvidia’s GPUs.

Huang’s commitment to Taiwan

Asserting his deep-rooted connection to Taiwan, Huang advocated for the nation’s pivotal role in the evolving computing landscape. He expressed his commitment to championing Taiwan’s narrative, highlighting its significance as a hub of innovation and technological advancement.

As part of his ongoing efforts to promote Taiwan’s prominence, Huang announced his participation in COMPUTEX Taipei 2024. Scheduled to take place at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center from June 4-7, this event is a testament to Taiwan’s burgeoning presence in the global tech arena.

Huang’s decision to attend COMPUTEX Taipei 2024 underscores the event’s significance as a premier platform for showcasing cutting-edge technologies and fostering collaboration within the industry. His presence will further solidify Taiwan’s reputation as a leading innovation and technological excellence hub.

A call to action

In closing, Huang urged fellow Taiwanese individuals to join him in amplifying Taiwan’s narrative on the global stage. Emphasizing the importance of collective storytelling, he underscored the need for unified efforts to showcase Taiwan’s contributions to the evolving technological landscape.

Jensen Huang’s acknowledgment of Taiwan’s pivotal role in the AI revolution underscores the nation’s significance as a driving force in shaping the future of technology. Through collaboration and innovation, Taiwan continues to assert its prominence on the global stage, with events like COMPUTEX Taipei 2024 as a platform for showcasing its unparalleled expertise and capabilities. As Huang and others advocate for Taiwan’s narrative, the nation’s contributions to the computing revolution are poised to receive the recognition they deserve.