🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
Nvidia

Nvidia’s H200 AI chip sales to China remain in limbo nearly two months after approval

2 mins read
907683
Nvidia's H200 AI chip sales to China remain in limbo nearly two months after approval

Contents

1. Licence delay drags on as departments clash over restrictions
2. Chinese buyers wait while Nvidia loses momentum
Share link:

In this post:

  • Nvidia’s H200 chip sales to China are still blocked pending U.S. licence approvals, nearly two months after Trump’s export deal.
  • Chinese buyers aren’t placing orders yet as they wait to see what conditions the U.S. will attach to licences.
  • State Department is pushing for tougher rules, frustrating Nvidia and slowing down the entire approval process.

Nvidia still hasn’t shipped a single H200 AI chip to China, nearly two months after President Donald Trump gave the green light for exports. The issue? The US government is holding everything up with a national security review.

While Washington figures out what restrictions it wants to slap on, Chinese customers are sitting tight. No one’s placing orders until they know for sure what rules will come with the licences.

Back in December, Jensen Huang thought he’d cracked it. The Nvidia CEO struck a deal directly with Trump to allow H200 sales into China. That deal raised hopes that Nvidia could reenter a market Huang says could be worth $50 billion a year.

Following that, the company told suppliers to start pumping out H200s in large numbers. Demand was expected to be massive. Instead, that momentum is dead. Some suppliers have now paused production of H200 parts entirely.

Licence delay drags on as departments clash over restrictions

Trump’s approval wasn’t the final step. He told his administration to run a national security review before any real sales could start. In January, the commerce department did loosen some export rules. But those exports are still subject to licence approvals from State, Defense, and Energy. Commerce already finished its review, but the State Department is holding things up.

See also  Google launches tools to poach Microsoft 365 users during outages

“State is making it very difficult,” said a person familiar with the situation. According to others in the loop, State wants stricter limits, worried the chips could be used by the Chinese military or intelligence agencies.

Chris McGuire, a former export controls official now with the Council on Foreign Relations, explained why. “The state department has deep expertise in whether and how Chinese companies could use these chips to support Chinese defence and intelligence services,” he said. “If state is raising concerns… there are real and significant risks.”

This licensing process is way more complicated than usual. One source said that’s because Trump’s method was backward; he agreed to sell first, then told his agencies to figure out the rules. Now everyone’s trying to play catch-up.

Chinese buyers wait while Nvidia loses momentum

The December deal doesn’t just affect Nvidia. Rival AMD is also caught in the mess. The agreement lets the US government take a 25% cut of the sales and enforces strict approval conditions. Those include:

  • Half of all shipments must stay in the US
  • Chips must be tested by third-party labs based in the US
  • Buyers must report how and where the chips will be used

That’s not all. Chinese companies also have to convince US regulators that H200 chips won’t help China’s military. And so far, that’s a big if.

See also  Unlocking the Power of AI: 10 Surprising and Fascinating Insights

On China’s side, Beijing is cautious. Regulators are considering giving limited access to companies like Alibaba and ByteDance, but they haven’t finalized anything. They’re waiting to see if the US will even issue licences. Even if they get some, they can’t ship H200 chips abroad, so they won’t be building global data centers with them.

Instead, these companies will likely keep renting servers outside China, or search for alternatives, since there’s no guarantee they’ll get the volume of H200s they need.

Meanwhile, AMD is also stuck. Speaking to analysts this week, CEO Lisa Su confirmed AMD still hasn’t received approval to ship its MI325X chip under the same deal.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan