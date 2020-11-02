Nuclear disarming study by Kings College London (KCCL) suggests that blockchain could be the solution the world needs.

A nuclear disarming study by Kings College suggests that blockchain could be the solution the world needs. Kings College (KCCL) launched a policy analysis depicting how blockchain could support nuclear disarmament.



The transparency that blockchain has to offer could help non-cooperating parties negotiate. The policy document does not leave out how policy outcomes and any technology constraints will determine if blockchain can work as a solution.



Blockchain’s gifts ensure that people can transfer information through coded data without a central force and it is impossible to distort. The technology could make it easier for people to trust one another as the information can only be genuine.



The Centre of Science and Security (CSS) at KCCL declared the Nuclear disarming news via a bulletin. What the document aims to do is detail how blockchain can help reduce nuclear risks.



The project spanned over two years under the leadership of Postdoctoral Research Associate Lyndon Burford. The study digs into how blockchain could dismantle nuclear divisions in a secure, safe and trustable way.



KCCL report is entitled ‘The Trust Machine: Blockchain in Nuclear Disarmament and Arms Control Verification.’ Dr. Burford said that a controlled arms measure helps reduce nuclear risks and ensure cooperation between countries.



The Dr explained how the issue was more than anything a ‘critical policy challenge’. Dr. Burford continued that it is about finding a way to maximise trust and eliminate any games or legalities from the process.



The project also came with the recommendation that the International Partnership for Nuclear Disarmament Verification and the Quad Initiative should work with blockchain.